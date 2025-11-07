New York, 07 November 2025 - Less than nine percent of quantitative finance professionals believe that new graduates possess the AI and machine learning expertise needed to succeed in the field. This striking insight is one of the key findings from a survey conducted by The CQF Institute, a global network for quantitative finance professionals (“quants”), at its Annual Quant Insights Conference held this week.



The survey highlights an urgent need to bridge the skills gap in quantitative finance as AI becomes a critical asset. With 83% of survey respondents leveraging or developing AI tools, key technologies being used include machine learning (31%), generative AI (31%) - with ChatGPT leading at 31%, followed by Microsoft/GitHub Copilot (17%) and Gemini/Bard (15%) - and deep learning (18%), with 54% of quants using these tools daily. Primarily, quants employ generative AI for coding and debugging (30%), research and market sentiment analysis (21%), and report generation (20%).



AI and machine learning were also cited as foundational in quantitative finance areas, including research/alpha generation (26%), algorithmic trading (19%), and risk management (17%). Nearly half (44%) of the respondents report significant productivity gains. Some 25% of respondents report saving more than 10 hours each week with AI-assisted workflows.



Despite these productivity benefits, challenges remain. Model explainability is the top barrier (41%), followed by computing costs (17%) and regulatory concerns (16%). Formal AI training is scarce: only 14% of organisations implement formal training programs, such as certification, and only nine percent of new graduates are fully equipped to use these tools.



Though obstacles are inhibiting the pace of AI adoption, momentum is rising. One in four (25%) firms have a formal AI strategy, while another 24% are actively developing one. Most are set to ramp up investments in AI talent, tools, and infrastructure over the next 12 months, with 23% anticipating budget increases of 25% or more, underscoring AI’s growing significance in quantitative finance.



Dr. Randeep Gug, Managing Director of the CQF Institute, stressed the need to equip graduates with the skills to leverage AI tools fully:

“Our future professionals must hit the ground running and know when an AI tool truly adds value,” he says, noting that recent surveys show the industry still has significant progress to make.



To bridge this skills gap, the CQF Institute aims to drive global knowledge sharing and professional development through its Certificate in Quantitative Finance (CQF) program and events like the virtual Annual Quant Insights Conference held November 4–5. Featuring 17 leading experts, including Dr. Paul Wilmott, Professor Carol Alexander, Aaron Brown, and Lisa Goldberg, the Quant Insights Conference sparked dialogue and breakthrough discussions on topics like trading, portfolio theory, AI applications, crypto microstructure, and quantum finance.



“Standardized certifications and specialized courses for quantitative finance and investment banking equip quants with the essential tools to drive efficiency and results. Embracing ongoing education and innovative technologies are critical to shape the future of quantitative finance. Those who don’t move forward will be left behind.” concluded Dr. Gug.





About The CQF Institute



The CQF Institute, part of Fitch Learning, is the global membership organisation in quantitative finance. As the awarding body for the Certificate in Quantitative Finance (CQF), The CQF Institute provides learning opportunities and career advancement resources to quant finance professionals. With almost 40,000 members worldwide, the CQF Institute delivers world-class conferences featuring renowned industry experts, talks on cutting-edge developments, career guidance sessions, and society meetings that foster peer-to-peer networking across major financial centers. Members gain access to exclusive resources, including the Wilmott Magazine, research articles, educational videos, podcasts, and a dedicated job board connecting quant professionals with leading financial institutions. With academic and corporate partnerships spanning the globe, the CQF Institute serves as the premier hub for advancing knowledge, fostering innovation, and building connections in the quantitative finance community.



About Fitch Learning



Fitch Learning, part of Fitch Group, is a trusted global provider of financial education. Built on deep expertise in credit and strengthened by broad experience across financial services, we deliver impactful learning solutions through client-focused programs, courses, and professional qualifications. Harnessing digital innovation and AI-driven learning tools, we empower organizations worldwide to build future-ready teams. Fitch Learning owns the Canadian Securities Institute, CQF Institute, and The Global Institute of Credit Professionals, dedicated to supporting financial professionals throughout their career journeys.”





