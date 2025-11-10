We want to ensure the borough is sustainable and resilient for future generations, and it is imperative that we act now

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is setting a new standard for local climate leadership, demonstrating how ambitious targets, cross-departmental collaboration, and community engagement can drive progress toward net zero.



In a recent interview with TEAM Energy, Kelly Murphy, Climate Change Officer at the Council, outlined the authority’s comprehensive approach to climate action. Since declaring a climate emergency in 2019, the Council has published a robust transition to net zero strategy, supported by a climate action plan with over 100 initiatives. Net zero is now a priority, with targets set for the organisation by 2030 and for the borough by 2050.



“Action on climate change is embedded throughout our policies and strategies,” said Kelly Murphy. “We’ve strengthened governance, established a dedicated climate and biodiversity cabinet panel, and created a climate officers’ group to coordinate projects across all directorates.”



Despite budgetary and capacity challenges, the Council has found creative solutions, leveraging grants and volunteer partnerships. Notable successes include securing funding for museum lighting upgrades, installing energy-generating outdoor gym equipment, and engaging volunteers who contributed over 800 days of support last year to help create a more sustainable borough.



The Council’s commitment to transparency is evident through its climate hub, launched in 2024, which centralises all climate-related information, progress reports, and annual greenhouse gas assessments.



“We want to ensure the borough is sustainable and resilient for future generations, and it is imperative that we act now,” Murphy emphasises.





Welwyn Hatfield’s achievements include:



• Successful participation in the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, with heat pumps and solar PV installed in council buildings.

• £6.4 million secured from the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund for retrofitting social homes, improving emissions and tenant comfort.

• Ongoing projects supported by the Warm Homes: Local Grant, targeting privately owned properties.

• Introduction of climate awareness training for all staff and residents, fostering a culture of sustainability.



The Council also utilises TEAM Energy’s Sigma energy management software to monitor and manage energy use in real time, ensuring accurate reporting and efficient operations.



“Our indirect impact is substantial,” Murphy noted. “By engaging with the community and supply chain partners, and by making sustainability a core value, we’re helping others take meaningful steps toward net zero.”



Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council’s story is a testament to the power of local leadership in tackling the climate crisis, proving that meaningful change starts at a local level.









