By harnessing real-time data and IoT, organisations can not only optimise their energy use but also demonstrate genuine sustainability progress

As the UK accelerates its journey toward net zero, the energy sector is undergoing a twin transformation, one that is not just about cleaner power, but smarter systems. TEAM Energy’s latest insights explore how digitalisation and sustainability are converging to reshape how organisations manage energy and report on their progress.



This shift is being driven by two powerful forces. Firstly, the National Energy System Operator’s (NESO) Energy Sector Digitalisation Plan, which sets out a bold vision for modernising energy data and systems to empower users. Then there is the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ) report on data centre growth, highlighting how digital services are reshaping national electricity demand and underscoring the need for clean, traceable power.



TEAM Energy’s analysis explores how digital tools, such as real-time data platforms, IoT-enabled monitoring, and automated reporting, are helping organisations respond to these changes. Ofgem estimates that market-wide half-hourly settlement by 2026 could deliver over £1.5 billion in system benefits by 2045. Meanwhile, initiatives like National Grid’s Demand Flexibility Service have already paid out over £11 million to participants for reducing peak-time energy use.



But digitalisation is also about trust and transparency. With up to 4% of commercial energy bills containing inaccuracies, TEAM Energy’s Bureau Services validate utility data and recover overcharges. As digital platforms evolve, these errors should diminish, giving energy users greater confidence.



The rise of data centres is reshaping energy demand, making traceable, renewable supply essential. Forward-thinking organisations want more than green claims, they want proof. Innovative suppliers are now offering half-hourly traceability, moving beyond annual certificates to real-time assurance. This shift is explored in depth in TEAM Energy’s blog on driving sustainability reporting with energy management data and IoT, which highlights how digital tools are enabling more transparent and accountable energy practices.



“Digitalisation is the backbone of a smarter energy future,” says Graham Paul, TEAM Energy’s Service Delivery Director. “By harnessing real-time data and IoT, organisations can not only optimise their energy use but also demonstrate genuine sustainability progress. This isn’t just about compliance; it’s about building trust and resilience in a rapidly changing energy landscape.”



TEAM Energy’s services support businesses in adapting to this evolving landscape, with a focus on data validation, sustainability and carbon reporting, and ESG-aligned energy strategies. As digital platforms mature, the company anticipates greater accuracy in billing and reporting, helping organisations reduce costs and improve confidence in their energy data.









About TEAM



TEAM is an energy and sustainability consultancy. It helps organisations with large energy estates reduce consumption and carbon emissions to save money and meet commercial and compliance targets on their journey to net zero.

Founded in 1985, it has a long history of helping customers navigate changing definitions and certification standards. TEAM Energy is an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), with employees having a direct stake in its customers’ success.