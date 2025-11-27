We are proud to honour our heritage while continuing to bring world-class jewellery and timepieces to our clients.

Rudell The Jewellers marked the launch of their annual catalogue with a spectacular evening hosted The Black Country Living Museum - one of the region’s most treasured landmarks. Steeped in the industrial heritage that helped shape the West Midlands, the venue offered a meaningful backdrop for Rudells, whose own roots in the Black Country date back to 1938.



The evening began at the entrance to The Black Country Living Museum, where guests gathered in anticipation before boarding a specially arranged vintage-style Black Country bus. Upon their journey through the museum’s atmospheric streets, the guests were welcomed into the historical Worker’s Institute building, offering a remarkable backdrop to this event.



A striking red carpet awaited the guests at the entrance, but with a unique Rudells twist – it was shaped in the unmistakable form of an “R,” guiding guests from one display to the next. This thoughtful design created an immersive path through the evening, inviting attendees to explore each showcase as though turning the pages of the new catalogue itself.



Inside, the event unfolded as an indulgent celebration of excellence. Guests were treated to a refined selection of culinary creations, alongside a continuous flow of fine champagne and wine.



Alongside beloved brands such as FOPE, Marco Bicego, Georg Jensen, Messika and Chopard, Rudells revealed Doxa and Aera Watches as their newest additions to the watch portfolio. Both brands captivated enthusiasts and collectors alike. Doxa with its iconic diver’s heritage and Aera with its British-born contemporary design ethos. Guests gathered eagerly around these new introductions, admiring the innovation that each brought to Rudells’ expanding horological offering.



Elsewhere, sparkling displays of fine jewellery invited guests to try on pieces and experience the joy of wearing exceptional jewellery. From the warm glow of Italian gold designs of Marco Bicego to the icy shimmer of diamonds on a Rudells in-house creation, each jewellery piece illuminated the evening in own unique way.



The eagerly awaited annual catalogue was unveiled as the centrepiece of the night with guests leafing through its beautifully designed pages, discovering exciting new collections and the expanding range of luxury watches and jewellery. This year’s edition reflects Rudells’ dedication to evolving with its clientele while honouring the heritage from which the business was built.



Jon Weston, Managing Director of Rudell The Jewellers, shared his delight at the success of the event, “Hosting our catalogue launch here in the Black Country Living Museum felt incredibly fitting. Our story began in this region, and celebrating amongst such rich local history has made this year’s event especially meaningful. We are proud to honour our heritage while continuing to bring world-class jewellery and timepieces to our clients.”



As the evening drew to a close, guests departed with the newly unveiled catalogue in hand and memories of a celebration that perfectly bridged the past and present. With its commitment to quality, service and value, Rudell The Jewellers continues to shine brightly across Birmingham, Harborne and Wolverhampton, forever rooted in the Black Country, yet always looking ahead.









