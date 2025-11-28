UK’s fastest-growing healthcare group announces strategic hires as it accelerates national growth



Electiva Healthcare Group, the UK’s fastest-growing force in tech-enabled self-pay healthcare, is marking an extraordinary first year of trading with a series of high-profile senior appointments and a sharp focus on further acquisition. In just twelve months, Electiva has rapidly expanded its family of hospitals and specialist brands, already delivering more self-pay procedures by volume than any other provider in the UK.

Driven by a commitment to clinical consistency, intelligent reporting and data-led decision-making, Electiva’s purpose-built model is setting a new benchmark for modern elective care — empowering patients with faster pathways, improved outcomes and seamless, technology-enhanced experiences.

TRANSFORM: A REMARKABLE YEAR OF GROWTH FOR THE UK’S LEADING COSMETIC & WEIGHT LOSS PROVIDER

Within the Electiva group, Transform — the UK’s leading provider of cosmetic and weight loss surgery — has delivered exceptional growth, achieving an impressive 70% increase in activity over the past year.

Transform now holds the largest market share for mummy makeovers nationally, strengthening its position as the most trusted provider of cosmetic and weight loss procedures in the UK. Its continued success reflects a powerful combination of clinical excellence, digitally enhanced patient pathways and unwavering dedication to safe, compassionate care at scale.

Transform has also strengthened its clinical portfolio this year with the successful launch of two major service lines: Orthopaedics and Femme — Transform’s dedicated gynæcology service.

ELECTIVA EXPANDS IN SCOTLAND WITH THE ACQUISITION OF LA BELLE FORME

A major milestone in Electiva’s first year has been the strategic acquisition of La Belle Forme, one of Scotland’s most prestigious and well-established cosmetic and aesthetic medicine providers.

Based in Glasgow and renowned for its award-winning surgeons, specialist treatments and exceptional patient experience, La Belle Forme has long been considered a leader in Scotland’s cosmetic landscape. Its integration into the Electiva group has strengthened Electiva’s presence in Scotland, expanding its capabilities in advanced aesthetic medicine, plastic surgery and specialist procedures.

This acquisition reflects Electiva’s commitment to partnering with outstanding clinical teams and innovative centres of excellence — while offering patients greater choice, faster access and consistently high standards across the entire UK network.

STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO DRIVE THE NEXT CHAPTER

To support its rapid expansion, Electiva has unveiled key additions to its senior leadership team:

• Brian Welsh appointed CEO, Electiva Healthcare Group

• Lee McKinnon appointed Managing Director, Transform Medical Services

• Laura McLaughlin appointed Managing Director, Electiva Hospitals Glasgow

Under the leadership of M&A specialist Brian Welsh, Electiva continues to build a new national standard by blending medical excellence, hospitality-level service and accessible, consumer-friendly financing across its expanding network of specialist hospitals.

Further acquisitions are planned over the next year, widening access to modern, tech-enabled elective healthcare both across the UK and internationally.

The group now includes:

• Transform Medical Services – Cosmetic, Weight Loss, Orthopaedics and Gynaecology

• La Belle Forme – Advanced aesthetic medicine and plastic surgery

• Electiva Hospitals – World-class, purpose-built surgical centres

LEADERS SPEAK ON A YEAR OF MOMENTUM

Lee Mackinnon, formerly Commercial Director at Transform and with a 15-year background in healthcare, said:

“Our mission is to provide safe, dignified and compassionate care that people can trust – for thousands more patients every year. Electiva puts people first in everything we do. Excellence is our standard, powered by precision, professionalism and pride.”

Laura McLaughlin, who began her career as a Registered Nurse within the NHS specialising in Cardiology, added:

“Electiva is an exciting movement, and I’m proud to lead our teams in Scotland. We’re combining cutting-edge healthcare, advanced technology and leading surgical expertise to completely re-define the patient experience.”

ABOUT ELECTIVA

Electiva Healthcare is reshaping the future of elective care in the UK. Built on a vision to deliver fast, safe and deeply patient-centred healthcare, Electiva unites medical precision, hospitality-grade care and flexible finance options under one trusted, CQC-rated network. Every surgeon is GMC registered, and every pathway is designed around clarity, comfort and confidence.

With flagship hospitals in Manchester and Glasgow, Electiva is setting a new national benchmark for compassionate, efficient and human-centred healthcare.

