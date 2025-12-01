What Do Kanye West and Manners Have in Common?

Until Now, Absolutely Nothing.



Made With Manners has officially launched in London, introducing a new standard in refined, responsible fashion. The debut collection arrives with a noteworthy pedigree.



It is designed by Tania Hawilo and Antonina Irrera, two of the designers that produced Kanye West’s first collection after he adopted the name Ye, including the earliest sample of the now famous sock shoe.



Their backgrounds, however, run far deeper than that moment.



ABOUT THE DESIGNERS OF MADE WITH MANNERS

Tania Hawilo

Tania began her career inside the haute couture world at Elie Saab, working closely with the chef d’atelier on gowns worn by global names including Oprah, Jennifer Lopez and Keira Knightley.

She later transitioned into ready-to-wear after winning a Puma-sponsored competition and completing her master’s degree at Istituto Marangoni Milan. In Dubai, she became one of the early designers at The Giving Movement, contributing to a brand that rapidly grew into a regional phenomenon. Her later role helping build a fashion line for a high-profile celebrity cemented her reputation for creating brands with clarity, strong commercial foundations and uncompromised design integrity.



Antonina Irrera

Antonina brings more than 12 years of design experience and a decade in creative and managerial roles across major international fashion houses. Named one of 2024’s most influential emerging personalities in fashion, she has collaborated with Virgil Abloh (Off-White), Palm Angels, Philipp Plein, Missoni, Max Mara, Adidas, Fiorucci, and many others.She now leads antonina-studio, a consultancy that helps new brands grow with strategic and aesthetic precision, and teaches fashion business and creative vision at institutions including Istituto Marangoni. She approaches fashion as art, cultural storytelling and social responsibility.



Together, Tania and Antonina bring couture-level craftsmanship, global fashion literacy and contemporary cultural insight to Made With Manners.



MADE WITH MANNERS: A NEW STANDARD IN QUIET REFINEMENT



Launching its first collection on 1 December 2025, Made With Manners offers a modern alternative to performative luxury. The label focuses on refined simplicity, premium materials and transparent production, crafting unisex essentials in the same Italian ateliers used by leading European fashion houses.



The brand is built around calm confidence. Its pieces balance structure and ease, designed for people who value quality, longevity and thoughtful design without elitist posturing or inflated margins. Every garment reflects three core principles: Refined Simplicity, Honesty, and Timeless Essentials.



THE DEBUT COLLECTION

A concise edit of elevated everyday pieces, including:

The Collarless Everyday Blazer

The Pleated Canvas Trouser

The Oversized Tailored Shirt

The Base Layer T-Shirt

The Everyday Poplin Dress

The Tailored Fleece Set

Each piece is crafted in Italy and designed to transition effortlessly across work, travel and daily life.



ABOUT MADE WITH MANNERS

Made With Manners is a new fashion label redefining quiet luxury through refined design, Italian craftsmanship and responsible production. Designed by Tania Hawilo and Antonina Irrera, the brand focuses on high-quality, unisex essentials made with integrity, transparency and respect for the wearer. Made With Manners launched its debut collection in London on 1 December 2025, with Dubai to follow in early 2026.



