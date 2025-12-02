London, UK – On the 19th of November, the legal technology community gathered for an unforgettable Black-Tie evening of recognition and celebration at the Legal Technology Awards 2025, hosted by Netlaw Media at City Central at the HAC, London in partnership with headline sponsor Iomart. This prestigious event honoured the visionaries, innovators, and leaders driving transformation in the legal sector.



Guests were treated to an unforgettable evening of entertainment, fine dining, and champagne, hosted by celebrated British comedian and television presenter Zoe Lyons. The awards themselves were presented by Jacqueline de Rojas CBE, Chair of the awards judging panel, adding prestige to the night’s celebrations.



This year marks the conclusion of de Rojas’s tenure as Chair of the judging panel — a role she has held with distinction since 2017. Under Jacqueline’s leadership, the awards have flourished, benefiting from her vision and unwavering commitment to excellence. We now welcome Sheila Flavell CBE as the new Chair.



Flavell is a highly respected leader in the technology sector, renowned for her advocacy of gender equality and her dedication to advancing digital skills. She currently serves as President of techUK and is Chief Operating Officer and Executive Board Director at FDM Group. With more than three decades of experience in the IT industry, Sheila has played a pivotal role in FDM Group’s global growth and its successful listing on the FTSE in 2014. Her appointment promises to bring fresh energy and insight to the judging process.



The awards are judged by an independent and impartial panel of experts and are open to law firms, barristers’ chambers, in-house legal teams, alternative legal service providers, and technology suppliers.



With twelve award categories, the ceremony spotlighted excellence in legal technology, IT security, leadership, and innovation, as well as the individuals, teams, and suppliers shaping the future of legal services. From ground breaking solutions to inspiring leadership, this year’s winners exemplify the very best in our industry, with some truly standout achievements.



Charles Russell Speechlys took home ‘Most Innovative Firm of the Year’ and also won ‘Best Use Case in AI’, recognising their transformative approach to client solutions and cutting-edge technology. Summize impressed as the winner of ‘Innovation in Legal Services’, while Simmons & Simmons earned ‘Technology Venture of the Year’ for delivering a venture with real commercial impact. Simmons & Simmons, in partnership with Harmeston also claimed ‘Alliance of the Year ‘, recognised for their outstanding collaboration, innovation, and client-focused excellence. In the product space, Legora claimed ‘Technology Product or Service of the Year ‘, and Actionstep was named ‘Supplier of the Year’ for its client-focused innovation.



Other notable honours included DAC Beachcroft, awarded ‘Inclusion and Diversity in Legal Services’ for driving meaningful change, and Fletchers Group, winner of ‘Information Security Team of the Year’ for its proactive approach to cybersecurity. HF stood out as ‘Technology Team of the Year’, while Arctic Wolf secured ‘Technology Security Provider of the Year’. The evening concluded with a special accolade for Kerry Westland of Addleshaw Goddard, recipient of the ‘Outstanding Achievement Award’ for her visionary leadership in shaping the future of legal technology.



We extend our warmest congratulations to all finalists, runners-up, and winners for their outstanding achievements. Their dedication and impact continue to redefine what’s possible in legal technology.



Explore the full list of 2025 winners and runners-up here - https://www.legalitawards.com/2025-winners/



We extend our sincere gratitude to our expert and dedicated panel of industry judges for their time, commitment, and rigorous approach in adjudicating these awards. Their efforts ensured impartiality and a thorough review process, upholding the integrity and prestige of this event.



Finally, we would like to thank our incredible sponsors whose support made this celebration possible: our headline sponsor, Iomart; individual award sponsors VMV, DGH Recruitment, Alvearium Associates, and DELTAS; and SCC, our silver service sponsor for the evening. A special thank you to Clio for adding extra sparkle as the proud sponsor of our Champagne Bar and prize draw competition.



The Annual Legal Technology Awards 2026 are going to be even bigger — introducing 4 brand-new AI-focused awards. These categories will spotlight the ground-breaking AI solutions and strategies transforming legal services worldwide.



Early Bird Savings for the Legal Technology Awards 2026 are now available. Entries, table reservations, and ticket bookings are open for next year’s event.



If you’re a law firm, barristers’ chambers, in-house legal team, alternative legal service provider, or technology supplier, this is an opportunity to showcase your achievements. Have you delivered measurable success for your clients? Demonstrated innovation or differentiation? Does your team deserve recognition for its dedication and hard work?



Consider submitting an entry and join in celebrating excellence across the legal sector.



Click here for more information - https://www.legalitawards.com/



