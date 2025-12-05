“I’d just froze. Everything came rushing back — my childhood, losing my sister, the young people I work with. I couldn’t get my words out.

A grief-stricken businessman has told how Judi Love spurred him on as he broke down in tears accepting a major award.



When Jin Atwal, 45, picked up his trophy for helping youngsters with confidence and resilience, he was so overcome, awards host Judi rushed to console him as he sobbed.



Jin's sister Manjit, 40, a mum of two, died in 2017, and this week was the anniversary of his loss. He wanted to dedicate his Outstanding Business of the Year accolade to Manjit, but struggled to speak.



It was a heart-rending moment for the 800-strong audience at this year’s Multicultural Business and Community ChampionAwards.



This prompted the comedian and Loose Women favourite to step in as the audience started to cheer him on.



Speaking days after the awards, held At Birmingham’s Hilton Metropole Hotel, Jin said: ‘It was quite a moment.



“Judi placed a reassuring arm around my shoulders and whispered words of encouragement.



“I’d just froze. Everything came rushing back — my childhood, losing my sister, the young people I work with. I couldn’t get my words out. Judi’s kindness in that moment meant the world.”



Jin, of Tettenhall, Wolverhampton,who founded Magical Mind Coaching (MMC) in 2020, revealed his emotions swelled from a lifetime of pain.



He grew up in a home shattered by domestic violence, often feeling “scared, silent and without a voice.”



“Losing my sister broke me,” he said. “She was like a second mum. Starting Magical Mind Coaching was my way of honouring her — and helping children find the confidence I didn’t have growing up.”



Photographer Carol Bailey who captured the touching embrace on film said: “Judi’s reaction showed real heart, she stayed right by his side until he regained his composure.



“She didn’t hesitate. She saw he was struggling and just wrapped her arm around him. The whole room cheered him on.”



Jin added: “In that moment, I felt supported by everyone — Judi, the crowd, the community. It turned a difficult moment into a beautiful one.



MBCC Awards founder, Zoe Bennett BEM said: “Judi’s warmth and empathy moved the crowd.”



Another powerful moment came when Judi held Zoe as she recalled her father Errol’s brutal murder. His memory inspired the launch of the awards 10 years ago.



She added: Judi’s compassion offered comfort in a moment filled with profound reflection, highlighting the true spirit of the event.



“Her kindness and understanding gave me strength at a very vulnerable time.





“Her presence was a reminder of strength found in compassion, leaving a lasting impact on all who witnessed it.”



