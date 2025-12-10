Blanket bans may be the starting point of the debate, but the real opportunity is for platforms to create safe, curated experiences for younger users

New research also reveals major concerns about data privacy, with just 13% trusting online platforms with their biometric data



London, UK – 10 December 2025 – More than half of UK adults (51%) say they would support a ban on under-16s accessing social media, according to new research released to coincide with Australia’s under-16 social media restrictions coming into effect on 10 December.



The survey of 2,000 UK adults was commissioned by SafetyTech firm Privately SA, whose privacy-preserving age-estimation technology is being deployed by at least three of the ten largest social media platforms in Australia.



The findings highlight widespread concern about children’s online exposure and a desire for stronger safeguards. Yet 42% of respondents also acknowledge that children need to be online to learn, socialise, and play, underscoring the importance of age-appropriate, not exclusionary, experiences.



“This research shows UK parents are facing the same dilemma as families worldwide: they expect platforms to ensure far better protections for children but also want those children to benefit from being online,” said Deepak Tewari, CEO of Privately SA. “Blanket bans may be the starting point of the debate, but the real opportunity is for platforms to create safe, curated experiences for younger users without excluding them from digital life.”



Although many adults back an outright ban, they also support alternative safeguards. Among respondents, 29% say platforms should create dedicated experiences for younger users, while 25% favour stronger guardrails and restrictions after an age check.



Awareness of the UK’s Online Safety Act remains low, with only half of adults having heard of the legislation, which requires platforms to verify user age. Trust in platforms to handle sensitive personal data is even lower, with just 13% of adults trusting online platforms to protect biometric information such as facial images.



However, support rises sharply when privacy protections are guaranteed. Three times as many people (39%) say they would accept facial age-estimation if it were carried out entirely on-device, with images never leaving the device. While 42% of adults express general comfort with age-estimation technology, the findings indicate a need for clearer communication about how such systems work and how data is kept private.



“What’s needed is privacy-first age assurance that lets platforms know whether a child is using their services without collecting or storing sensitive biometrics or ID information,” Tewari added. “On-device age estimation now makes this possible. It’s a rights-respecting solution that protects children and their privacy while supporting their digital inclusion.”



Privately SA has performed millions of on-device age checks in 2025 and is actively supporting the shift towards age-appropriate online experiences in 90 countries, including Australia and the UK. All checks take place locally on the user’s device, with no images or biometric data stored, uploaded, or shared.



-ends-



For further information about Privately SA, visit https://www.privately.eu/



PR Contact:

Paul Allen – Rise PR

+ 44 (0) 7515 199 487 / paul@risepr.co.uk