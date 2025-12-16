You have to be pragmatic and do what’s right for your customers and colleagues. There’s no right answer, the only wrong answer is doing nothing.

• Practical advice from a Reach ATS webinar featuring M&G Plc’s Mark McLane

• Updated HR systems highlighted as a critical first touchpoint for inclusion

• Single-focus community engagement recommended to build long-term brand value

• Metrics & data collection as essential tools to prove progress across the employee lifecycle



As geopolitical factors see major corporate DEI programmes face increasing scrutiny, a clear message is emerging: meaningful Diversity, Equity and Inclusion remains achievable for organisations of any size, regardless of budget.



Speaking on the new webinar series, Recruitment Reimagined, hosted by Hector Bustillos of Reach ATS, Mark McLane, Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Well-being at M&G Plc outlined how consistent low-cost actions offer SMEs a resilient, practical pathway to building an inclusive employer brand.





Systems as strategy



McLane challenged the notion that large budgets and dedicated teams are required to create lasting impact in DEI. Instead, he emphasised the value of low-cost incremental changes that signal commitment to both applicants and employees.



A key recommendation was the importance of updated HR and recruiting systems. As the first touchpoint for candidates, they become an immediate indicator of inclusion. McLane mentioned the longstanding self-identification options within M&G’s systems as a simple, low-cost example:



“The signal here is that you can self-identify. Not that you must… they (candidates) will look at your company and think ‘do I count, or don’t I count?’”





Consistency, measurement and accountability



McLane stressed that true DEI must be embedded across the entire employee lifecycle. That means tracking data from sourcing and hiring practices through to promotions, employee surveys and exit interviews.



“If you don’t have the data, if you don’t set the expectation of data collection and reporting, then you’re not evidencing that it’s embedded. You can have the greatest objectives in the world, but if you don’t have the evidence to say you’re making progress, it’s not embedded.”





Small steps, long-term impact



For SMEs in particular, McLane pointed to community engagement as a high-impact, low-cost tool to strengthen inclusion and attract diverse early career talent. His advice: choose one initiative - a school, charity or community group - and commit to it over time.



“Pick one thing you want to do. Do it over time. Don’t chop and change as that won’t grow brand awareness, nor will it add value to the community.”



He also acknowledged the economic pressures facing businesses of all sizes, but reiterated that progress, even slow progress, remains essential.



“Economic pressures affect every company, big and small. Sometimes you have to slow down your plans, but it doesn’t mean we can’t continue in other ways. You have to be pragmatic and do what’s right for your customers and colleagues. There’s no right answer, the only wrong answer is doing nothing.”



