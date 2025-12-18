New research from Moonpig for business reveals that during the festive party season, 17% of UK workers would rather untangle a box of fairy lights than attend their office Christmas party.

In a survey of 2,000 UK employees, seven in ten (70%) said that celebrating Christmas at work helps them feel more connected to their team. Yet when asked what they’d really value from their employer this festive season, only one in ten (11%) chose an office party as their top Christmas wish, with 60% saying they’d like an extra day off, while one in five (21%) would most like to receive a thoughtful, physical gift from their employer.

Although most people enjoy some workplace festive cheer, more than half (52%) of employees said they’d rather spend a night in watching Christmas films than go to the office party, with others confessing they’d choose to untangle a box of fairy lights (17%) or even visit the dentist (14%) than join the festivities.

And when it comes to the seating plan, opinions are just as divided. When asked who they’d least like to sit next to at the office Christmas do, nearly a third (32%) of Brits named the boss, while HR (16%) and IT (13%) also ranked high on the list. The marketing team was the least avoided, with just 5% choosing not to sit next to them.

Nickyl Raithatha, CEO at Moonpig, said: “Christmas is a time for connection, and it’s great to see that so many people value celebrating with their colleagues. Knowing your team and what makes them tick is essential when it comes to selecting the right kind of gift. This knowledge will ultimately have the best impact in your decision making, be it a big party, a thoughtful gift or a simple thank you. At Moonpig for business, we believe it’s those thoughtful touches that make people feel truly seen and appreciated, and that’s what brings teams closer together.”

Designed to make appreciation easier for organisations of every size, Moonpig for business helps people and companies share that heartfelt feeling all year round. The platform allows businesses to send branded and personalised cards and curated gifts at scale, so that gratitude and connection don’t get lost in the seasonal rush – or any time of year.

