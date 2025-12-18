New data from Moonpig for business reveals 20% of workers have seen Secret Santa lead to tension, embarrassment or outright drama in the workplace, causing potential HR risks in the workplace .

The research shows that 19% of office workers have seen things go wrong, whether it’s forgotten presents, people not sticking to the budget, or gifts that missed the mark completely. The survey of 2,000 UK employees also revealed that only a third genuinely enjoy Secret Santa, but only if it’s not compulsory.

While four out of five say Secret Santa is “harmless fun”, just as many would rather not join in at all (33%), and around one in five (19%) admit they can’t really afford to do it, even if they’d like to take part.

Respondents didn’t hold back on sharing their most memorable Secret Santa stories. Among the most common complaints: regifted or used items (“I received used makeup; this did not go down well”), joke or “adult” presents that backfired, being excluded (“some people not buying presents, so people getting left out”), and gifts that were downright inappropriate (“a bottle of alcohol for a sober staff member…”).

Other confessions included disciplinary action for inappropriate toys and presents that were embarrassingly personal (“a diabetic was bought chocolate, a junior staff member gave their boss lingerie, and someone once gave a rock wrapped in paper with ‘IOU’ written on it”).

Jay Singh, Head of Moonpig for business, says: “Secret Santa is meant to be light-hearted and enjoyable for all, but our survey shows it doesn’t always turn out that way. From mismatched budgets to truly cringe-worthy presents, it’s clear that thoughtful gifting is what really puts people in the festive spirit. Our advice: stick to the personal route, but in a kind and approachable manner, and not with “funny” intentions.”

Moonpig for business offers a foolproof way to avoid Secret Santa slip-ups, making it easy to send perfectly personalised cards and curated gifts - ensuring that everyone can celebrate with a smile, and that the only surprises are the good kind.

-ENDS-

About the research

Survey conducted by Moonpig Group between 18.11.2025 – 21.11.2025 of 2,000 UK employees.

About Moonpig for business

Moonpig for business helps organisations recognise and reward employees and clients through branded, personalised cards and curated gifts. The platform simplifies appreciation at scale, with automation tools to schedule greetings, upload bulk contacts, and personalise messages in minutes.

https://www.moonpig.com/uk/business/