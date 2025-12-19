Health and wellness are evolving — and APL Media’s digital lifestyle brand, Living360, explores what’s next in its 2026 Health Report. The annual forecast examines the trends set to shape the year ahead, from AI-driven innovation and strength training for longevity to a growing move away from ultra-processed foods.



In 2026, wellbeing will increasingly respond to our need for deeper connection, driving trends such as:

• Community as medicine

• Wellness entering the metaverse

• AI-powered personal training

• Wearables reshaping personal health

• Strength-training for longevity — and menopause

• The rise of female-focused fitness supplements

• Cutting out ultra-processed foods (UPFs)





Highly anticipated each year, the Living360 Health Report delivers a comprehensive forecast across the brand’s core verticals — health, fitness, wellness and nutrition. It highlights emerging products, expert analysis and reader insights, with each category spotlighting the five key trends audiences need to know for 2026.



Download the Living360 Health Report 2026 in full here



Health editor, Katie Sipp-Hurley says: “We’re still feeling the ripple effects of post-pandemic life — and fresh trends are popping up almost daily. Drawing on a combination of expert insight and research conducted by Living360, this report has been created to provide an overview of what trends we expect to take shape in 2026.”



Editor, Anna Evdokimou, says: “I’m so proud to see our second annual health report go out into the world. Living360 is at the forefront of health and wellness — and it’s great to see those in the industry recognise this and seek our insight regarding what’s to come.”



To discover Living360’s wealth of content across wellness, nutrition and fitness, bookmark living360.uk and sign up to the newsletter here.



