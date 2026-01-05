Glasgow & Stratford-upon-Avon – January 2026: Zinc Group, a leading UK Credit Management, debt recovery and customer engagement specialist, has announced a significant expansion across both its operational centres in Scotland and England, representing a major investment in its people, clients, and service capability for 2026 and beyond.

Beginning early 2026, Zinc will expand its Glasgow offices by taking over all remaining space within its existing building the building—six floors in total, including a lower ground level. The company is currently upgrading facilities, introducing modern workspaces and new furniture, and creating improved colleague environments including an on-site canteen and breakout area. Two floors will be developed as a dedicated white-label operational hub for two of Zinc’s major UK utility clients, providing increased capacity and tailored brand support.

At the same time, Zinc will relocate its Stratford-upon-Avon operation to new Grade A premises close to the riverside. The larger space includes brand-new equipment, upgraded office amenities and improved staff facilities, reflecting Zinc’s ongoing commitment to colleague experience, operational resilience and flexible working.

These changes will increase Zinc’s overall operational capability to the equivalent of around 700 full-time roles, all office-based teams within its 22,000 Sq Ft, with our remote colleagues, and AI-enhanced workforce capacity—supporting client scalability while maintaining human-led care and compliance.

CEO Comment

Dougie McManus, CEO of Zinc Group, said:

“This is a major milestone for Zinc and a clear commitment to the future of our people and our clients. The expansion of our Glasgow operation and the relocation of Stratford-upon-Avon into modern, purpose-built facilities allows us to support continued growth, create fantastic working environments, and deliver even stronger outcomes for the customers we engage with on behalf of our clients. Our investment reflects how seriously we take colleague wellbeing, operational excellence and the reputation of the organisations we represent.”

Investment in people, service and responsible collections

The expanded footprint will not only increase operational capacity, but also strengthen Zinc’s capabilities in regulated collections, digital customer journeys, responsible engagement and AI-accelerated support models, without compromising the human understanding central to respectful account resolution.

About Zinc Group

Zinc Group is a UK-based Credit Management, debt recovery and customer engagement specialist, serving major brands across financial services, utilities, telecoms and regulated consumer markets. The company operates from Glasgow and Stratford-upon-Avon and delivers FCA-regulated services, multi-channel collections, outsourced BPO activity, and empathetic customer support.

