this partnership allows us to celebrate talent at its earliest stages while looking confidently toward the future.

Rudell The Jewellers is proud to announce an exciting new chapter in the brand’s story with the official unveiling of Rudells as a title sponsor of British racing talent Raef. This special partnership brings together two names united by shared values of precision, passion, and ambition, marking a meaningful collaboration.



For Rudells, a family-run jeweller with Black Country roots dating back to 1938, supporting emerging talent has always been a natural extension of the brand’s ethos. Much like the meticulous artistry found in fine watchmaking and jewellery design, motorsport demands discipline, attention to detail, and a commitment to excellence. These qualities are embodied in Raef Virdee, whose remarkable journey in competitive karting has already captured national attention.



From a very young age, Raef has demonstrated extraordinary natural ability behind the wheel, earning recognition as one of Britain’s youngest racing drivers with aspirations firmly set on the pinnacle of the sport. His talent, confidence, and fearless approach on track reflect a maturity far beyond his years, while his enthusiasm and humility continue to inspire those who follow his progress. As a Birmingham-born racer, Raef’s story resonates strongly with Rudells’ own regional heritage, making the partnership all the more fitting.



Throughout the upcoming season, Rudells will proudly support Raef as he continues to develop his racing career, providing encouragement on and off the circuit. This partnership symbolises Rudells’ commitment to nurturing ambition and investing in the future, championing individuals who reflect the same standards of excellence that have defined the jeweller for generations.



Speaking on the announcement, Jon Weston, Managing Director of Rudell The Jewellers, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are incredibly proud to support Raef at such an exciting stage in his journey. As a jeweller with deep roots in the local community, we are always drawn to stories of ambition and passion. Raef embodies both of these qualities, and this partnership allows us to celebrate talent at its earliest stages while looking confidently toward the future.”



As Raef’s racing career builds pace, this sponsorship signals the start of a partnership defined by ambition, inspiration, and shared achievement. United by a commitment to excellence and performance, Rudell The Jewellers and Raef demonstrate that passion and perseverance are values that resonate far beyond any single discipline.



Always looking ahead, Rudell The Jewellers remains committed to supporting excellence in all its forms.







ENDS

Notes to Editors

For further information, please contact:

Paulina Jaworska – Marketing Content Specialist

Rudell the Jewellers

Phone: 01902 423308

Email: marketing@rudells.com

City Centre, 97 Darlington St, Wolverhampton WV1 4HB

www.rudells.com