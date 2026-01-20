Streambased has announced the appointment of Dean Ward as Chief Revenue Officer, joining the company’s founding leadership team alongside CEO Tom Scott and COO Leo Delmouly. Dean’s appointment marks Streambased’s move from platform development into the rapidly expanding commercial enterprise data market, after it attracted more than USD 2.7m in seed funding.



Tom Scott, CEO of Streambased, said: “Dean has spent his whole career building and scaling revenue in complex data and enterprise SaaS environments. He deeply understands the data sector and knows exactly what it takes to turn strong tech into commercial traction. As we take Streambased to market, his experience will be invaluable in shaping how we engage customers and partners.”



Dean Ward brings almost three decades of experience across the data and enterprise software sector. Recent leadership roles in the space include Fivetran, Data Plus, SAP and Talend. Both in these companies and with digital transformation brand WalkMe he earned a reputation for enabling sustainable and steep growth via effective go-to-market strategies, high-performing sales teams and powerful partnerships. He has a proven ability to drive revenue and commercial momentum across multiple verticals such as financial services, telecommunications, utilities, pharma, CPG, retail, media and the public sector.



Commenting on his appointment, Ward said: “This is both an exciting opportunity and a rare one – because Tom and his team have built something genuinely fresh that’s going to overturn many assumptions about what is possible with enterprise data. Now, we will translate that technical strength into real-world impact for customers. That’s not just about commercialising the brand, but developing great partnerships and building a revenue engine to drive long-term, sustainable growth.”



About Streambased



Streambased is a data platform designed to collapse streaming and analytics into a single system, removing the technical and organisational divides that fragment enterprise data environments. As Apache Kafka and Apache Iceberg become increasingly central to the modern enterprise data stack, Streambased builds a data-lake-style access layer on top of Kafka’s storage using Iceberg, ensuring data is always accessible in real time, always current and never copied. This removes a critical bottleneck in enterprise data availability that can hinder strategic decision-making, reporting and AI applications, replacing many established ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) approaches with a simpler, more scalable model.



Designed for large organisations with complex, high-volume data environments, Streambased is particularly relevant to sectors such as financial services, software, logistics, retail, e-commerce, telecommunications, manufacturing and healthcare. It reduces architectural complexity and operational overhead while providing a more agile and consistent data foundation. In a market where timely, data-driven decisions are essential, Streambased enables organisations to apply analytics to live and historical data in one place, turning continuous data streams into timely, trusted real-time insights.



Founded in 2023 in the UK, Streambased has already attracted more than USD 2.7 million in seed funding led by Elaia, building on earlier backing from Seedcamp, TKM and First Momentum, as well as a group of experienced data industry angel investors.



More information is available at https://streambased.io



