London, UK — Yamaha Music London has announced the return of its flagship Yamaha Music London Ambassador Competition, now in its fourth year, offering unsigned solo artists and duos a powerful platform to accelerate their careers.



Open to UK-based artists within easy reach of London, the programme will select three Yamaha Music London Ambassadors for 2026, providing them with industry mentorship, professional recording opportunities, marketing and PR support, and the chance to represent the iconic music store for twelve months.



“This could be the moment that changes everything.”



The competition has already proven itself as a launchpad for breakthrough talent. Previous Ambassadors—including Cian Downing, Codyy, Kevin Davy White, Matt Kent, and Liv Lester—have gone on to perform at major venues across London and Europe, release critically praised music, and collaborate with Yamaha Music London on professional video content.



“Winning the Yamaha Music London Ambassadorship has been a huge step forward for my career.”

— Cian Downing, Yamaha Music London Ambassador



Winners will receive a comprehensive prize package, including an official 12-month ambassadorship, a Yamaha instrument, one-to-one industry mentorship, professional studio recording time, a high-quality showcase video, and inclusion in Yamaha Music London’s 2026 digital marketing campaigns.



Shortlisted artists will compete in live showcases in London, with semi-finals taking place between 18–20 March 2026 and the grand final held on 26 March 2026 at Yamaha Music London.



HOW TO ENTER

Artists must submit a 1–3 minute video showcasing their musical ability while performing original music.



CLOSING DATE: Sunday 1st March at 23:59

Enter here: https://bit.ly/4r5upNs

Terms & Conditions: https://bit.ly/49sQI7X

Applicants must be aged 18+, UK-based, unsigned, and able to perform live. Full eligibility details are available in the Terms & Conditions.



MEDIA INFORMATION

For further information, filming or interview requests please contact:

Delia Bourne

0033+ 07 66 58 47 22

Email: press@yamahamusiclondon.com