As organisations strive to meet net zero commitments, the biggest challenge often isn’t ambition, it’s action. And at the heart of that action lies one critical step: establishing a carbon emissions baseline.





The foundation for progress



A carbon emissions baseline provides a clear starting point for measuring and reducing greenhouse gas emissions across Scope 1, 2, and 3. Without it, even the most well-intentioned sustainability strategies risk drifting into irrelevance.



Baselining is essential for:

• Understanding your environmental impact.

• Setting meaningful targets.

• Planning effective reductions.

• Meeting growing regulatory and reporting expectations.





What is the barrier for organisations?



Despite its importance, many organisations postpone baselining. Common barriers include fragmented data, unclear ownership, and fear of inaccuracies. But these delays can stall progress and increase risk as compliance requirements tighten.





The human factor



The challenge isn’t just technical, it’s organisational. Internal silos, legacy systems, and budget hesitations often slow decision-making. Sustainability can remain sidelined when leadership waits for perfect data or a dedicated team.





Start where you are



The most effective approach is pragmatic: begin with what you have. Use estimates. Be transparent. Build from there. Practical steps include:

• Embedding emissions tracking into core responsibilities.

• Leveraging unified data platforms for clarity across all scopes.

• Creating a culture of accountability around sustainability reporting.





Why now is the best time to start



With regulatory expectations rising and public scrutiny growing, the cost of inaction is increasing. Baselining isn’t just a compliance requirement, it’s the cornerstone of measurable, lasting change. And as we step into a new year, organisations have a unique opportunity to set the tone for their sustainability journey.



Recent government updates reinforce this urgency. The latest EPC reforms confirm that commercial properties must have a valid EPC before marketing, and while the carbon-based Environmental Impact Rating remains the headline metric, tighter compliance and clearer links to MEES obligations are on the way. Later in 2026, expect further changes to Display Energy Certificate (DEC) cycles, EPC and DEC data use, auditing standards, and air conditioning inspection reporting. All signalling a stronger emphasis on transparency and accountability.



Starting now means:

• You’ll be ahead of upcoming policy refinements.

• You’ll avoid last-minute compliance scrambles.

• You’ll build credibility with stakeholders and customers who increasingly demand proof of progress.



The message is clear: don’t wait for perfect data or future deadlines, use this new year as your launchpad for action. Baselining today sets the foundation for every net zero commitment tomorrow.







