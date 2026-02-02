FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – January 27th, 2026

Zinc Group is proud to announce the official opening of a newly refurbished, Octopus Energy-branded customer service floor, marking a significant new phase in partnership with Octopus Energy.

The new floor is part of a White Label Outsource solution, through which Zinc delivers customer care and account resolution services under the Octopus Energy and Zinc brands. As part of this initiative, an entire contact centre floor has been fully refurbished and transformed to reflect Octopus Energy’s distinctive branding, colour scheme, and customer-first ethos.

In addition to the new Octopus Energy-branded floor, Zinc has further capacity to onboard additional client brands, operating four customer contact centre floors within its expanding Glasgow operation.

The floor was formally opened on 21 January during a visit from the Octopus Energy leadership team, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. Attendees included Simon Bell, Head of Credit Operations, Imran Patel, Head of Collections, Neil Silgoe, Team Lead, and Ailsa Jones, Team Lead, alongside Dougie McManus, Chief Executive Officer at Zinc, Jim Aitken, Operations Director at Zinc, and Adam Pitcher, Head of Operations.

The launch represents a major milestone in the Zinc–Octopus Energy relationship and reflects the shared commitment of both organisations to delivering high-quality, empathetic customer care and effective account resolution. The White Label element model enables Zinc to seamlessly embed Octopus Energy’s culture and values into day-to-day operations, ensuring a consistent and customer-centric experience.

Speaking at the opening, Dougie McManus, CEO of Zinc Group, said:

“This new floor is far more than a physical refurbishment — it’s a statement of trust, partnership, and ambition. Working with Octopus Energy in several capacities White Label capacity demonstrates the strength of our relationship and our ability to operate as a true extension of our clients’ brands. It also underlines Zinc’s growth plans for 2026 and beyond, as we continue to invest in our people, our environments, and the quality of service we deliver.”

The investment in the new floor forms part of Zinc Group’s wider growth strategy, supporting increased capacity, deeper client partnerships, and continued innovation across its outsourced customer operations. It also reinforces Zinc’s core values of integrity, collaboration, and customer-first service delivery within highly regulated environments.

This partnership with Octopus Energy stands as a testament to both companies Zinc’s reputation for high-quality customer care, operational excellence, and Zinc’s ability to scale alongside some of the UK’s most progressive and customer-focused organisations.

ENDS

For further information, please contact: Richard Fenton rfenton@thezincgroup.com