West Sussex County Council is making significant strides toward its ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, thanks to their comprehensive climate strategy, innovative funding models, and strong partnerships with industry leaders.





A bold commitment to sustainability



Since setting its carbon neutral target in 2019, West Sussex County Council has implemented a robust Climate Change Strategy, supported by a five-year Council Plan (2021–2026), a Climate Action Adaptation Plan (CAAP), and a dedicated Energy Strategy. These frameworks guide the Council’s efforts across buildings, transport, procurement, and community engagement, with 20 priority actions identified to deliver the greatest impact in carbon emissions reduction between 2024 and 2027.





Innovative solutions to overcome financial challenges



“Funding is always a challenge, but we’ve secured grants like the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme (PSDS) and even developed our own internal funding models to support our local schools with decarbonisation,” said Steven Fall, Energy Manager at West Sussex County Council. “This has enabled us to continue energy efficiency upgrades, without upfront costs.” The Council has also tackled grid connection delays and has been faced with the complexities of modernising historic building whilst also ensuring essential services remain uninterrupted.





Technology at the heart of transformation



When finding ways to decarbonise their buildings, innovation has taken centre stage for West Sussex Council. Key initiatives include the deployment of solar PV, two large solar farms and over 80 rooftop systems in schools, extensive LED lighting upgrades, air source heat pumps, and advanced battery storage solutions.



The Council’s solar farms, developed on surplus land including a former landfill site, generate around 13 GWh of renewable energy annually, providing both significant carbon savings and a valuable revenue stream to support further council operations.



The innovative solar PV scheme for schools allows participating institutions to access discounted renewable energy, resulting in substantial cost savings. “For some schools, this has meant saving tens of thousands of pounds compared to grid electricity,” Fall noted.





Strategic partnerships and data-driven success



Collaboration has been central to the Council’s progress, with energy partners supporting the Council’s procurement, project delivery, and grid connections.



The Council’s Energy Services team relies on TEAM’s Sigma Energy Management Software as the “beating heart” of its operations. The platform is fundamental to carbon reporting, energy consumption tracking, and financial appraisals, enabling the Council to make informed decisions and respond rapidly to new regulations and funding opportunities.



“Sigma is an essential tool for our carbon reporting, energy consumption tracking, and financial appraisals. It supports us with vital grant applications and has become indispensable to our team,” said Steven Fall.





Looking ahead



With plans to expand the solar and battery program to include more schools, develop a new 16MW battery storage site, electrify its fleet, and install more EV charge points, West Sussex County Council remains committed to its 2030 carbon neutral goal.



“Despite challenges, we continue to innovate and collaborate to make it happen,” said Fall. “With local government reform underway, strong relationships with local partners are vital to ensure a smooth transition and continued progress.”



Read TEAM Energy’s full interview with West Sussex County Council









