Unified "Glass Box" Architecture Drives Rapid Adoption as the Industry’s First Architecturally Verifiable CNAPP



LEXINGTON, Mass. - January 29, 2026 - Uptycs, a leader in unified CNAPP and XDR, today announced strong market adoption for its newly released Uptycs Juno AI Analyst. In the weeks following its debut, Juno has already been deployed by major automotive manufacturers, banks, and enterprises, replacing first-generation solutions from legacy security vendors focused on compliance over verifiable protection.



Unlike standard "AI Co-pilots" that merely summarize alerts from disparate tools, Juno is an agentic investigator backed by five pending patents. It solves the primary barrier to AI adoption in Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP): Trust.



The "Glass Box" Advantage



"Most of the time, uncertainty rules in the world of cybersecurity," said Ganesh Pai, CEO of Uptycs. "Juno's evidence-based approach uses AI to replace opaque 'black box' answers with transparent, verifiable reasoning grounded in real telemetry, so security teams can trust what they're seeing and act with confidence. By showing not just what to do but why, Juno helps teams move faster without taking unnecessary or disruptive risks."



Most security AI operates as a "Black Box," offering probability-based guesses without proof. Juno utilizes a "Glass Box" approach. It does not just generate answers; it executes deterministic SQL queries against a purpose-built Unified Multi-Cloud Ontology, a massive, normalized schema of over 3,000 tables and 150,000 columns of security telemetry.



This architecture allows Juno to take "surgical sips" of data, retrieving precise, raw evidence to prove its findings, rather than ingesting a firehose of noise that leads to hallucinations.



Validation from Industry Leaders



Enterprise adoption validates that the market is shifting from "Chatbot" novelties to structural engineering solutions.



Srinivas Tummalapenta, CTO, IBM CyberSecurity Services, IBM Distinguished Engineer, highlighted the strategic value of the platform: "Juno addresses the cybersecurity professional's aspiration to leverage a conversational interface, interact with their own data, and harvest insights, explanations, and recommendations. This capability increases the engagement of cyber professionals and further accelerates AI adoption and automation implementation in cyber defense and response mechanisms. Juno demonstrates great promise and will be instrumental in solving problems and creating additional value."



Rich Douros, CRO at Defy Security, added: "As a trusted partner bringing Juno to our clients, we see its potential to transform how organizations approach cybersecurity. Its ability to provide clear, verifiable insights, rather than opaque alerts, is something that resonates strongly in the market."



Why It Is Different: The "Silo" Problem



Juno’s rapid uptake highlights a critical gap in the CNAPP market. Competitors largely rely on "federated" data architectures with separate databases for Cloud, Endpoint, and Identity glued together via APIs. This fragmentation makes verifiable, cross-platform AI impossible to execute with precision.



Because Uptycs normalizes all CNAPP telemetry into a single language, Juno can answer open-ended questions across complex infrastructure and verify citations against industry bodies like CVE and vendor whitepapers.



About Uptycs

Uptycs delivers the industry’s first Unified CNAPP with integrated XDR, powered by Juno - the only verifiable AI Security Analyst.



Unlike traditional CNAPPs that rely on static snapshots, Uptycs unifies cloud configuration data with deep runtime telemetry across cloud, containers, and endpoints into a single Unified Ontology. Trusted by the Fortune 500, Uptycs powers Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) by normalizing telemetry into a single data lake, enabling the Juno AI Analyst to provide "Glass Box" transparency, turning hours of investigation into minutes of verified answers. Learn more at https://www.uptycs.com/juno-ai



Contact uptycs@positivemarketing.com