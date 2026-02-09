After appearing on Channel 5, Nigel Botterill says Damo’s story is a powerful reminder of what really helps people turn ambition into a working business.



Solihull, February 9th 2026…Serial entrepreneur and Entrepreneurs Circle founder Nigel Botterill says appearing on Channel 5’s “Rich House, Poor House” was a powerful reminder of just how hard it can be to build a business without the right support around you.



Botterill appeared on Sunday night’s episode alongside his wife Sue, swapping lives with Damien (Damo), a Lincolnshire courier with ambitions to build his own car valeting business and his wife Becki, a care-worker.



While the programme captured the early stages of that journey, Botterill says the experience stayed with him long after filming ended.



‘Damo’s story really struck a chord,’ he said.



‘Not because it was unusual but because it’s so familiar. He had the work ethic, the passion and the willingness to graft. What he didn’t yet have was a clear plan, or someone helping him turn effort into momentum.’



Since filming, Damo has continued building his business with ongoing mentoring and support from Entrepreneurs Circle on their Pre-Masterplan programme, growing a base of regular customers for the business and gaining confidence in how to market, price and structure his work.



‘That progress didn’t happen overnight,’ Botterill said. ‘It came once he got clear on what he wanted to build, why it mattered to him and then worked to a simple, practical plan.



Damo admits there were moments when his confidence wobbled.



‘A few months after filming, around Christmas, things went quiet and I started doubting myself,’ he said. ‘I didn’t have many customers coming in and I honestly thought about giving it up.’



After reaching out for advice, Damo received a detailed 25 minute video message from Botterill, setting out a clear plan to help him generate customers locally and regain momentum.



‘That pep talk changed everything,’ Damo said. ‘It wasn’t fluff. It was practical. Nigel broke it down step by step and showed me what I needed to focus on. Once I actually did it, the results started coming.’



Since putting those ideas into practice, including a targeted flyer campaign in his local area, Damo has fully replaced his courier income (and more) from the business and is building on firm foundations.



He also credits his Entrepreneurs Circle coach, Lynn Hampson, for keeping him focused and accountable.



‘Lynn was brilliant,’ he said. ‘She kept checking in, making sure I followed through and didn’t drift. Having someone there who genuinely wanted me to succeed made a massive difference.’



Botterill believes this kind of support is what many people starting out are missing.



‘People are often told to “just start”, but very few are shown how to start properly,’ he said. ‘They end up working long hours in the business, reacting to whatever’s in front of them, without ever stepping back to think about where they’re actually heading.’



He says one habit makes a disproportionate difference.



‘I’ve always encouraged people to spend 90 minutes a day working on the business, not just in it,’ Botterill said.



‘That time should be protected and focused on the fundamentals - understanding the numbers, planning and thinking properly and taking action on getting and keeping customers. When people do that consistently, things start to change.’



Seeing Damo’s journey first-hand has also helped shape Botterill’s next move.



‘Watching Damo navigate those early stages reminded me how much difference the right environment makes,’ he said.



‘That’s been a big driver behind the forthcoming launch of our “Startup Incubator” - a programme designed to help people at the very beginning get clarity, build a realistic plan and avoid the mistakes that so often knock confidence early on.’



The Startup Incubator is aimed at people who know they want to build something of their own, but need structure, focus and accountability to give themselves the best possible chance of success.



For Damo, the shift has already been significant.



‘I’m still right at the start,’ he said. ‘But I’ve learned from Nigel about “Bananarama Syndrome” it ain’t what you do, it’s the way that you do it, that’s what gets results! Once I stopped trying to do everything alone and without focus and actually followed a plan, everything felt possible again.’



ENDS