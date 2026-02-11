Our 2025 performance shows what happens when strategy and execution align with customer belief.

Cloud bookings grew by 30 percent year over year as new sales accelerated and existing customers continued to migrate to the cloud.



London, UK, 11 February 2026 - Forterro, category leader in industrial software, closed 2025 with strong momentum, completing an exceptional financial year. Cloud bookings grew by 30 percent year over year as new sales accelerated and existing customers continued to migrate to the cloud. Demand from the industrial mid market strengthened as organisations leaned into Forterro’s cloud and AI first strategy.



Supported by this shift to cloud, increased appetite for digitisation and improved field execution, overall sales grew by 16 percent. Recurring revenue also increased by 16 percent, bringing Forterro’s total recurring revenue mix to 74 percent, up from 50 percent in 2021. Total revenue reached €375 million.



Forterro continued to invest in customer centricity as a fundamental part of its GTM strategy and company DNA, contributing to market leading 95 percent gross customer retention and net revenue retention (NRR) of 114 percent. Employee satisfaction and employee Net Promoter Score also saw outstanding positive momentum throughout 2025, reinforcing the strength of Forterro’s culture and the progress made across the business. NRR is expected to rise further over the coming years with the planned release of Forterro’s fully AI enabled platform later this year. The platform will expand Forterro’s capability beyond its ERP heritage by combining in house AI development, new capabilities acquired through strategic acquisitions and an ecosystem of in platform services.



Acquisitions also played an important role in 2025. The integration of Orgadata, BM Group, TARGIT and Inology deepened Forterro’s vertical expertise, strengthened its analytics and AI capabilities and broadened its cloud ready offering. Each addition reflects Forterro’s commitment to purposeful growth and sustained customer value.



This progress provides a strong foundation for Forterro’s next chapter. The company is sharpening its focus on growth by leveraging its AI-powered platform, cloud adoption and long-term customer value as it develops Forterro 4.0.



Dean Forbes, CEO of Forterro, said:



“Our 2025 performance shows what happens when strategy and execution align with customer belief. Increasing our AI investment significantly, preparing for a major launch and seeing customers embrace our cloud products gives us real momentum for the future. The energy and commitment of our teams fuel everything we deliver and remain at the heart of our confidence in what comes next.”



