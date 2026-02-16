Recruitment Reimagined webinar series turns its spotlight on accessibility and the digital barriers blocking one in four UK candidates.



While employers invest heavily in talent acquisition, many have no idea they’re regularly losing out on qualified candidates who drop off at the first touchpoint.



Inaccessible online job pages and application forms are creating insurmountable barriers for disabled candidates, often causing them to abandon applications before they even begin.



With government figures estimating that 25% of the UK’s working population (aged 16-64) is disabled, many HR teams are unwittingly narrowing their talent pools with inaccessible application processes.



On 25 February 2026, software accessibility expert Chris Hind, from Recite Me will join Hector Bustillos from Reach ATS for the latest Recruitment Reimagined webinar. Chris will reveal the key friction points in the hiring process where disabled candidates are silently dropping off, and the simple fixes HR teams can put in place.





The candidates you never see.



When a disabled candidate encounters a digital barrier, such as a form that cannot be navigated by a keyboard, or a colour scheme that is unreadable for partially sighted users, they rarely complain. They simply move on, looking for more inclusive employers.



“Accessibility isn’t a box-ticking exercise anymore,” says Hector Bustillos, Head of Marketing Growth at Reach. “It plays a huge role in talent attraction, from who applies and who drops out of the process, to who feels welcome to engage with your brand. Its impact goes way beyond recruitment; it defines your employer reputation.”





Practical solutions, not just theory



The 45-minute webinar has been designed specifically for HR Teams, Talent Acquisition Leads and DE&I specialists. Chris and Hector will discuss the most common barriers candidates face, how expectations have changed and demonstrate small, inexpensive and immediate fixes that make the hiring process accessible to all.



The session will cover:



The silent drop-off: why candidates leave and why HR teams rarely hear the feedback.



Accessibility essentials: the non-negotiable elements every job page needs.



Live tech demo: a showcase of integrated tools that assist rather than hinder the user journey.



Immediate action: a practical checklist for teams to implement the same day.





Event details:



Webinar: Why Accessibility Matters (part of the Recruitment Reimagined Series)

Date: 2.00pm, 25 February 2026

Format: 45-minute presentation including Q&A

Registration: Free Webinar Registration or https://zoom.us/webinar/register/1117676348113/WN_RGonEk5QTJ...







Notes to editors:

Government statistics quoted: “Nearly one in four of the working-age population were classed as disabled in Q2 2025 (10.4 million)”





About Recruitment Reimagined:

Recruitment Reimagined is a new webinar series from Reach ATS exploring practical, expert-led insights on key hiring topics such as digital accessibility, AI ethics and the candidate experience. Each session features industry experts sharing realistic, actionable advice for HR teams navigating today’s recruitment challenges. You can find earlier webinars in the resources section of the Reach ATS website.





About Reach ATS:

Reach ATS is purpose-built, fully customisable recruitment software. It automates and streamlines HR workflows for faster, fairer hiring.



With AI-powered features and an intuitive, user-friendly interface, the smart software speeds up time to hire, reduces cost per hire and improves the candidate journey.



Key features include:

• AI-powered shortlisting

• Automated candidate communications

• Self-serve interview scheduling

• Dedicated portals for HR, Hiring Managers, and Candidates

• Advanced reporting for rich data insights.



