Anderman & Company is pleased to announce the successful completion of its annual ISO audit, reinforcing the company’s ongoing commitment to quality, operational excellence, and continuous improvement.

The independent audit, conducted as part of Anderman’s certification requirements, reviewed key processes across the business to ensure full compliance with internationally recognised ISO standards. The positive outcome demonstrates the strength of Anderman’s quality management systems and the consistent focus on quality across its teams. This marks the 6th consecutive year of successful ISO certification for Anderman.



“This achievement reflects the hard work and focus of everyone across the organisation,” said Gary Hateley, Commercial Director. “Completing the audit successfully is not just about meeting standards, it’s about maintaining the highest level of performance for our customers and continuously improving how we operate.”

ISO certification is widely regarded as a benchmark for quality and consistency, providing customers with confidence that products and services are delivered through robust, well-managed processes. For Anderman Ceramics, the audit outcome highlights the company’s ability to meet demanding industry requirements while continuing to innovate and support long-term customer partnerships.



The annual audit covered a wide range of areas including manufacturing controls, documentation practices, risk management, customer feedback and ongoing improvement initiatives. Its successful completion underscores Anderman’s proactive approach to ensuring reliable supply and maintaining the highest standards across its operations.



Anderman remains focused on delivering high-performance ceramic solutions to customers worldwide, supported by strong governance, skilled expertise, and a culture the priorities quality.

With the audit now complete, the company looks forward to another year of growth, strengthening customer relationships, and building on its reputation as a trusted supplier in the advanced ceramics sector.



About Anderman & Company Limited

Established in 1947, Anderman & Company Limited is a global leader in providing innovative ceramic materials and high-voltage electrical transmission solutions. With over 75 years of expertise, we offer tailored supply chain solutions to industries worldwide, including aerospace, automotive, power generation, and alternative energy. With presence across the UK, France, USA, China, and Southeast Asia enables Anderman & Company support customers across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

