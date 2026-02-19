We are delighted to introduce a capsule collection of Gabriella James bar stools and dining chairs, exquisitely upholstered in the new Moulin Velvet range by award winning textile designer Margo Selby.



This exclusive collection showcases the Ella Bar Stool, Ella Dining Chair, Oxford Bar Stool, and Turner Counter Stool- each meticulously upholstered in Moulin Velvet, a celebration of craftsmanship and contemporary textile design.



Bringing together the heritage of British chairmaking with Margo Selby’s signature

geometric artistry, the Moulin Collection strikes a beautiful balance of pattern, texture, and craftsmanship.



Individually to order in Kent, each Gabriella James piece is crafted using the finest natural materials and time-honoured techniques, ensuring a timeless luxury suited to both modern and classic interiors.



“This collaboration brings together our shared love of pattern and colour with the traditional heritage of English chairmaking and weaving. It is an opportunity to celebrate the growing renaissance in time honoured British craftsmanship.” Felicity Randolph, Founder & Director



e: info@gabriellajames.co.uk

m:07788215616

www.gabriellajames.co.uk