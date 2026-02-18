A key priority will be helping insurers navigate an increasingly complex market environment shaped by geopolitical uncertainty

Fadata, a leading European provider of core insurance software solutions, today announced the appointment of Kirsten Skarnvad as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).



Kirsten brings more than 20 years of experience advising and supporting insurance organizations to scale core transformation initiatives with a strong track record in driving commercial growth, operational efficiency, and measurable return on investment. Her work has consistently focused on maximising client value, return on investment, and operational efficiency, underpinned by deep expertise across multiple core insurance platforms.



In her new role, Kirsten will lead Fadata’s global commercial strategy with a strong emphasis on leveraging the full capabilities of Fadata’s core insurance solution, INSIS, to support both existing and future clients. A key priority will be helping insurers navigate an increasingly complex market environment shaped by geopolitical uncertainty, regulatory pressure, and rising expectations around data sovereignty, scalability, and cost control.



As a European-headquartered provider, Fadata has recently strengthened its commitment to data sovereignty by enabling sovereign key control of encrypted data, giving insurers greater confidence that their core systems and data remain secure, as well as compliant and aligned with local regulations. Under Kirsten’s commercial leadership, this positioning will be further embedded into Fadata’s go-to-market strategy, ensuring clients feel supported by a partner that understands and protects their long-term interests. Kirsten will also play an integral role in Fadata’s AI strategy, joining the development of AI in Fadata’s solutions and offerings as well as way of working.



“For more than three decades, Fadata has supported insurers through constant technological and regulatory change. In a changing geopolitical landscape, it is more important than ever that European insurers have reliable partners that provide certainty, continuity, and long-term assurance, from data sovereignty to long-term platform strategy. I am excited to assume the role of Chief Commercial Officer and grateful for the trust placed in me. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team and our talented colleagues to deliver sustainable value for our clients and stakeholders.”



Before joining Fadata, Kirsten held senior partner, business development, and consultancy roles at IBM and other leading policy administration and ecosystem partner organizations. Her background combines strategic commercial leadership, with hands-on experience supporting large-scale insurance transformation initiatives across Europe and beyond.



About Fadata



Fadata boasts the super-power to build the future of insurance. With a heritage spanning over more than three decades, we are a leading provider of solutions for insurance companies globally and offer a highly flexible SaaS model. Together with our customers and our partners we have created an expert community that is driving customer engagement, innovation and business value, making change happen and impacting millions of people’s lives every day.



Fadata has clients in over 30 countries across the globe. Headquartered in Munich, with international offices in Spain, Bulgaria, Denmark, Serbia, Peru and Malaysia, Fadata is backed by Private Equity firms Riverside and Lovell Minnick.



For more information, please visit www.fadata.eu, and join us on LinkedIn to stay in touch.



