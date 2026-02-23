Harvey Maria Ltd



Harvey Maria is launching its new Kiln Collection of luxury vinyl tiles and planks on 26th February 2026. The collection introduces authentic natural effects - wood, marble and stone - for the modern home and project. This thoughtful collection boasts enhanced natural tone variation for maximum authenticity.





The extensive new range consists of a versatile palette of twenty eight floor tiles - eight planks, eight herringbones, four parquets, five marbles and three stones. The designs have been carefully created with enhanced texture and natural shade variation for outstanding authenticity. The collection also meets Harvey Maria’s sustainability standards, which are committed to environmentally responsible, low impact manufacturing – producing healthy floors, free of harmful chemicals, phthalates and VOC emissions.



“The stylish new Kiln collection is our most ambitious natural effects collection to date - the perfect blend of easy practicality and authentic grain design. Grounded in nature, we have designed incredibly durable and budget-friendly flooring that complements the contemporary homes that we build, renovate and live in today,” explains Harvey Maria’s Founder, Mark Findlay.



Harvey Maria has been creating luxury vinyl tiles since 1995 and are celebrating their 30th Anniversary this year. Their floors are incredibly durable and easy to maintain - water resistant, slip resistant and compatible with underfloor heating. The resilient floor finish is easy to care for by sweeping or mopping with a neutral detergent; no harmful chemicals needed. To find out more visit harveymaria.com



Please see the Lookbook attached for full details and images.

