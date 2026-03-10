New research from Moonpig for business reveals how recognising employees in the wrong love language is costing companies talent

More than half of UK workers (51%) would be less likely to look for another job if their employer simply recognised them in the way they prefer, according to new research from Moonpig for business.

The study of 2,000 UK workers reveals that employees have distinct workplace ‘love languages’ - and getting recognition wrong could be costing businesses their best talent.

While 40% of workers say words of affirmation (being told they're doing a good job) makes them feel most valued, preferences vary dramatically by gender, age, and career stage.

However, three quarters of business leaders surveyed (76%) confess that they could do more to recognise their employees, and more than a third (39%) aren’t confident that their recognition aligns with what their employees actually value.

The UK's workplace love language rankings:

1. Words of affirmation (40%) – Being told by your boss/colleagues you're doing a good job

2. Gifts (24%) – Thank you cards, vouchers, bonuses or thoughtful presents

3. Acts of service (22%) – Colleagues helping during busy times, supporting on projects, knowledge sharing

4. Quality time (14%) – Team socials, one-on-ones or dedicated time with leadership

The business impact of getting recognition right has also been revealed to be significant:

• 51% say receiving recognition in their preferred style would make them less likely to look for another job

• 50% say it would improve their mental health and wellbeing

• 47% say it would boost their confidence

• 42% would become more loyal to their company



The research also uncovers striking differences in how men and women want to be valued at work. Women favour words of affirmation over any other love language, 45% want to be told they're doing a good job, compared to only 35% of men. However, men are keener for tangible rewards – a quarter (25%) want gifts like bonuses and vouchers vs a fifth (20%) of women.

Preferences also evolve with career progression. Women over 40 are significantly more likely to value acts of service - practical help from colleagues during crunch times (25% vs 18% of women under 40) - suggesting a shift from seeking validation to valuing support as careers advance.

Jay Singh, Head of Moonpig for business, said: "This research shows that one size fits all recognition programmes are fundamentally missing the mark. Whether an employee feels valued through a simple 'well done', a team lunch, a gift card, or practical support during a crisis varies enormously by gender, age, and career stage.

"With over half of workers saying proper recognition would make them less likely to job hunt, understanding your employees' workplace 'love languages' isn't just good for morale - it's essential for retention. The fact that 40% of workers simply want to be told they're doing a good job - something that costs nothing - shows many businesses are overcomplicating recognition. In today's competitive talent market, businesses can't afford to get this wrong."

Moonpig for business offers a foolproof way to make sure employees are recognised authentically, the platform features time-saving solutions that will allow businesses to send branded, personalised cards and gifts to multiple recipients at speed. 83% of companies already using the service say Moonpig for business has increased engagement within their organisation.

