London - World Sleep Day 13th March 2026 - Inspire Medical Systems is expanding its reach in the UK with the announcement of 12 centres offering access to UK NHS and elective patients to its sleep apnoea technology. The move will contribute to a global usage of over 125,000 patients.



List of centres offering Inspire therapy:

• Trafford General Hospital

• Leeds General Infirmary

• Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham

• Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham

• Queen’s Romford Hospital

• UCLH, London

• The Royal London Hospital

• Guy’s & St Thomas’ Hospital

• Charing Cross Hospital

• OneWelbeck, London (for private patients)

• Great Western Hospital - Swindon

• Queen Victoria Hospital, East Grinstead



The company, founded by Tim Herbert, in the USA, has developed a widely successful technology to treat moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnoea. By working discreetly inside the body, the pacemaker senses when you take a breath and stimulates the hypoglossal nerve to keep the airway open during sleep.



The product is designed specifically to address key challenges experienced by many OSA patients who cannot tolerate the traditional gold-standard CPAP treatment.



It is an implantable pacemaker that works silently inside the body with no external wearables, consumables or nightly routine needed – turn it on with the remote before sleeping, and off in the morning. The Inspire implant is about the size of two 50 pence coins. Whilst CPAP is the standard treatment and works for many, data shows that adherence can be challenging – with a recent study showing cases where 47.7% of CPAP users terminated use within three years, leaving many untreated1.



Ed Holyoak from Inspire Medical Systems added: “Inspire has expanded its footprint significantly in Europe with over 80 employees to support the implementation of the therapy and the growing NHS adoption in England. We are experiencing strong year-on-year growth, expanding European presence, and accelerating adoption across key European health systems. We are very proud to bring the benefits of our sleep solution to the UK.”



Growth of Inspire Medical Systems throughout Europe has been created by increased clinical and NHS adoption; robust physician training programmes part of Inspire’s standard offering, and prioritising strong patient outcomes across a dedicated care pathway; healthcare system partnerships including the NHS; and increased patient awareness and demand through national sleep organisations and education including collaborations with The Sleep Charity and Hope2Sleep.



In the UK the technology was originally introduced into the NHS in 2023 with the first patients being treated at Guy’s & St Thomas’ Hospital in London. Inspire Medical Systems gained FDA approval in 2014 and has had continuous CE mark approval since 2010; renewed under new EU MDR in 2024 with added MRI compatibility and silicone insulated leads. Commercial milestones include an IPO in 2018 (NYSE: INSP).



OSA affects approximately 25% of the population in the UK with about 5% of the population having moderate-to-severe OSA (AHI 15 or above)2 and, if left untreated, there is a higher risk for serious health concerns like type 2 diabetes, stroke, heart attack, depression and a shortened life span3. Treatment options include lifestyle changes, CPAP and oral appliances.



Inspire therapy shows high patient satisfaction and usage with:

• 91% of patients satisfied with Inspire therapy4

• 92% of patients would choose Inspire again4

• 94% would recommend it to family or friends4

• On average usage of over 6 hours each night5-7

• 90% of bed partners report no or only soft snoring8

• Reducing breathing pauses during sleep, helping with restorative sleep and improving sleep-related quality of life8-12

• Chosen by leading specialists in Europe

• Supported by large-scale real-world data and over 350 peer-reviewed studies



The therapy is not suitable for everyone. It is a surgically implanted system intended for adults with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnoea who are not effectively treated by, or unable to tolerate, CPAP therapy, and must be prescribed following specialist medical assessment.



Risks associated with the implant procedure may include infection and temporary tongue weakness. In rare cases, tongue paresis or atrophy may occur. Some patients may require post-implant adjustments to optimise comfort and effectiveness.



For more information about Inspire in the UK, visit www.inspiresleep.co.uk