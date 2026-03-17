a major leap forward in sustainable display innovation which redefines what a paper-like display can do

Paper-like displays have never before crossed the threshold into full-fidelity, real-time performance. With the new Hybri monitor by HANNspree, visual wellness and breakthrough display performance is united and the barrier is officially broken, for healthier digital living.



Specialist display and consumer electronics company, HANNspree, unveils its new 23.8-inch Hybri Paper-Like Eye-Care Monitor, a major leap forward in sustainable display innovation which redefines what a paper-like display can do. Featuring the latest-generation Transflective LCD technology, aka ecoVISION™, by parent company, HannStar Display, the Hybri Monitor is the world’s first paper-like monitor to deliver full-colour, full-motion performance clocking a rapid 75Hz, while also setting new standards for long-term eye comfort, such as zero blue light, and dramatically lower power consumption.



While most paper-like displays are limited to static reading, the Hybri Monitor breaks that boundary entirely. Hybri blends the natural, low-strain feel of reading on paper with the responsiveness of a modern multimedia display. Thanks to a 75Hz refresh rate, Hybri delivers smooth motion and fluid scrolling. A 5ms response time is ideal for productivity and casual gaming, and True 8-bit (16.7M colours) ensures rich, accurate visuals on the Full HD 1920×1080 resolution display for professional work and entertainment. This combination delivers fast, vibrant, and easy-on-the-eyes performance for a visual experience no previous paper-like display has achieved, while Hybri’s reflective and backlit dual-mode operation ensures consistent clarity anywhere.



Hybri monitor is designed to help support anyone with eye conditions or sensitivities, professionals working long hours behind a screen, and businesses that prioritise employee well-being. The reality is that many people spend more than half their day in front of screens, and in doing so are putting their eye health in danger. The Hybri Monitor introduces a fundamentally new approach to eye-care, effectively helping to mitigate issues associated with prolonged screen use such as Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS), digital eye fatigue, and dry eyes. Rather than simply reducing brightness or adding filters, ecoVISION™ technology rebuilds the viewing experience utilising natural light, reflective viewing, and biologically friendlier illumination.



Key eye-care benefits:



• Paper-like experience diffuses ambient light. Reducing eye fatigue associated with bright, constantly powered backlights.

• Zero harmful blue light in Eye-care mode (no backlight). Blue light is reduced to 0% safeguarding eyes from potential harm.

• Flicker-free DC Dimming technology that eliminates flicker, for a more stable comfortable viewing experience which reduces the risk of headaches, eye strain, dry eyes and symptoms of CVS.

• Adaptive brightness that automatically protects users when ambient light falls (suitable for those with PWM sensitivity).

• Sunlight-readable so that instead of fighting against sunlight by increasing brightness, light is reflected, ensuring excellent visibility in direct sunlight. Sunlight becomes the enabler of better eye care.

• Anti-glare surface that naturally diffuses reflections for clear, low-stress viewing in bright environments.

• Four intelligent modes tailored for long work sessions, reading, and digital productivity to enhance each viewing experience.





At above 1000 lux, which is common in offices, classrooms, and outdoor-adjacent environments, Hybri uses ambient light as its light source, and the brighter the surroundings, the clearer the image. Fully reflective, this mimics the comfort of paper and produces clear, high-contrast imagery without relying on a backlight, lowering visual discomfort as well as energy consumption. Hybri boasts advanced TLCD architecture with micro-perforated backlight control, which enables true hybrid operation, and when light levels drop below 500 lux, thanks to a built-in ambient light sensor, ‘smart mode’ automatically adjusts brightness to protect eyes around the clock, supporting both productivity and health.



The Hybri monitor’s ecoVISION™ technology doesn’t just protect eyesight, it protects the environment. By using natural light as its primary illumination source, the monitor consumes as little as 5.2W, reducing overall power use by up to 80% compared with traditional LED displays. This sets a new benchmark for eco-efficient LCD design.



Martin Kent, Territory Manager, HANNspree says: “This is more than just a new product. Hybri sets a new standard for the display industry where well-being, efficiency, and performance finally come together. It’s a new vision for how we should interact with screens. Paper-like comfort, superior eye-care, and full multimedia performance in one device is the future of healthier, smarter digital work and life.”



Hybri is designed for modern work and long daily use, making it an ideal choice for professionals, students, creators, and everyday digital wellness. Whether coding for hours, working on essays, or interacting with multimedia content, Hybri ensures comfort, clarity, and reduced visual stress throughout long sessions. Hybri also includes a highly adjustable ergonomic stand (tilt, swivel, pivot, height) for optimal comfort. With HDMI, DP, and Type-C with up to 65W power delivery, Hybri offers comprehensive connectivity.



Hybri by HANNspree is available from Laptops Direct, RRP £499.



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About HANNspree



HANNspree is the green label display brand, innovating to improve eye care and energy efficiency. The company, which is based in Europe with offices in Germany and the UK, has been leading a green wave in display technology since 2005 when its sleek and energy efficient LCD products were first introduced to the market. HANNspree ecoVISION™ launched in 2024 to advance next-generation Reflective LCD (RLCD) and Transflective LCD (TLCD) technology, promising to improve energy efficiency and help users who experience digital eye strain.



HANNspree is affiliated with HannStar Display Corporation (TWSE:6116), a flat panel display manufacturer, headquartered in Taiwan, that specializes in the innovation and commercialization of TFT-LCD technology. Since its establishment in 1998, HannStar has been devoted to advancing display technology, expanding its manufacturing capabilities, and exploring new product applications.



For more information visit HANNspree or join the conversation on LinkedIn.



Media Contact:

Kerri Chard

The PR Room

Kerri.chard@theprroom.co.uk