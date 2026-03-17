The regulatory landscape is evolving quickly, and organisations should expect further change as net zero policy continues to mature.

A wave of recent policy and regulatory developments is reshaping the UK’s net zero and energy compliance landscape, marking a decisive shift from ambition towards delivery, evidence and accountability.



At the centre of this shift is the publication of Version 1 of the UK Net Zero Carbon Buildings Standard, led by CIBSE and a coalition of industry bodies. For the first time, the UK has a single, science‑based framework that defines what it means for a building to be net zero carbon aligned. The voluntary standard applies to new buildings, existing assets and major retrofits, with a strong emphasis on measured, in‑use performance, rather than design‑stage commitments alone.



This move towards real‑world outcomes is reinforced at a national level by the Seventh Carbon Budget, which sets legally binding limits on UK greenhouse gas emissions for the period 2038–2042. While the budget applies in the late 2030s, its implications are immediate: future emissions reductions will rely far more heavily on energy demand reduction across buildings, infrastructure and business operations, rather than further gains from power‑sector decarbonisation alone.



Regulation is also becoming more operational. Ofgem’s newly published guidance on regular data reporting for heat networks clarifies what information must be reported, by whom and when, as part of the rollout of the Heat Networks regulatory framework. The guidance introduces clearer expectations around quarterly and annual reporting, backdated data and financial transparency, signalling a more structured compliance environment for network operators and suppliers.



At the same time, the UK Government has issued a partial response to its consultation on reforming the Energy Performance of Buildings (EPB) regime in England and Wales. The response confirms proposed changes to what EPCs will measure and when they will be required, with further detail on Display Energy Certificates and data quality expected later in 2026. For commercial buildings, the retention of the carbon‑based Environmental Impact Rating as the headline EPC metric reinforces the continued regulatory focus on emissions performance and asset‑level energy data.



These regulatory developments are unfolding against the backdrop of persistently high business energy costs, which continue to place pressure on UK organisations. Together, rising costs and tightening policy signals are elevating the role of energy efficiency, performance data and long‑term planning as essential components of both compliance and resilience.



Commenting on the latest updates, Graham Paul, Director at TEAM Energy, said:



“The regulatory landscape is evolving quickly, and organisations should expect further change as net zero policy continues to mature. What’s clear is that expectations are rising, from clearer standards to more detailed reporting, and businesses will increasingly be judged on how well they can evidence real world performance and adapt over time.”



Taken together, these developments point to a more mature phase of the UK’s net zero transition, one where standards are clearer, expectations are higher, and credible delivery is becoming unavoidable.



Further insight on the latest net zero, energy and compliance developments is available in TEAM Energy’s Insights and Guidance Hub:

https://www.teamenergy.com/discover/insights/







ENDS

Notes to Editors

For further information, please contact:

Pauline Scoins - Marketing and PR Executive

TEAM Energy

Phone: +44 (0) 01908 690018 Ext 204

Email: pscoins@teamenergy.com



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About TEAM



TEAM is an energy and sustainability consultancy. It helps organisations with large energy estates reduce consumption and carbon emissions to save money and meet commercial and compliance targets on their journey to net zero.

Founded in 1985, it has a long history of helping customers navigate changing definitions and certification standards. TEAM Energy is an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), with employees having a direct stake in its customers’ success.