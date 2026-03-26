A new UK education initiative has been launched amid warnings that autoimmune diseases may represent one of the most significant yet under-recognised drivers of chronic illness, workplace absence and long-term pressure on the National Health Service.

The Autoimmune Support and Awareness Foundation has introduced a CPD-accredited professional training programme titled “Autoimmune Diseases in the Workplace,” designed to address what campaigners describe as a “silent epidemic” affecting millions of people across the country.

Autoimmune conditions are estimated to affect around one in ten individuals, frequently emerging during prime working years.

Across the UK, long-term health conditions account for tens of millions of lost working days annually, contributing to reduced productivity, economic strain and rising workforce inactivity.

Campaigners also warn that clinicians are increasingly observing younger individuals presenting with autoimmune conditions, raising concerns about long-term workforce sustainability, early career disruption and future socioeconomic stability.

These complex diseases can affect multiple organs and systems of the body and often present with invisible but debilitating symptoms such as extreme fatigue, chronic pain, neurological difficulties and significant psychological distress.

Supporters say this can lead to delayed diagnosis, worsening long-term outcomes and increasing mental health challenges for individuals attempting to remain in employment.

Advocates highlight that the wider social consequences can be profound.

Living with poorly understood chronic illness may contribute to reduced confidence, social isolation, experiences of stigma or bullying, depression and other behavioural or psychosocial challenges that can impact families, workplaces and communities.

Campaigners argue that, when considered collectively, autoimmune and immune-mediated inflammatory diseases represent a major contributor to national disease burden and premature mortality — although they are rarely recognised or recorded as a single category within public health discourse.

The new training programme aims to equip healthcare professionals, employers and organisational leaders with practical tools to improve recognition of autoimmune conditions and implement supportive workplace strategies.

Advocates believe that greater awareness could help reduce avoidable sickness absence, improve staff retention and productivity, and contribute to better mental and physical health outcomes across the working population.

They also say that earlier identification of symptoms and appropriate referral pathways may help limit irreversible disease progression, potentially reducing long-term demand on NHS services already facing sustained capacity challenges.

Campaigners describe the wider ambition as strengthening national resilience by ensuring that chronic immune conditions are better understood not only as a medical issue, but as a major societal, economic and public health challenge affecting all sectors of the population.

Asal Shirazi BEM, Founder of the Autoimmune Support and Awareness Foundation, said:

“Autoimmune disease is one of the most overlooked health challenges affecting our society today, and we are increasingly seeing younger people impacted at critical stages of education and career development.

The consequences can extend far beyond physical illness — influencing mental wellbeing, social participation, employment prospects and long-term life opportunities.

Without greater awareness, many individuals may face misunderstanding, stigma or delayed support, which can worsen health outcomes and increase pressure on families, workplaces and public services.

Through education, we can help workplaces respond earlier, reduce avoidable absence, protect productivity and contribute to easing the long-term burden on the NHS.

Ultimately, this is about safeguarding the health, dignity and future potential of our nation.”

Organisations interested in learning more about delivering the CPD training programme are encouraged to contact the foundation.

???? Media enquiries: info@asafoundation.org.uk

Tel: 07843055357