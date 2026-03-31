designed to minimise the impact of an increasing complex insurance environment

Fadata, a leading provider of core insurance software, today announced the latest evolution of its INSIS platform, focused on helping insurers operate more efficiently in increasingly complex environments.



The release strengthens the operational core of insurance businesses, enabling insurers to reduce manual processes, improve financial accuracy, and scale operations with greater resilience.



Many insurers continue to operate on legacy or fragmented core systems that struggle to handle increasing product complexity, regulatory pressure, and integration demands. INSIS v12.8 addresses these challenges by strengthening automation, improving financial precision, and enhancing platform scalability across core operations.



System Performance for Real-world Complexity

Fadata introduces a set of enhancements aligned to seven core themes, each designed to minimise the impact of an increasing complex insurance environment:



• Resilient and Future-Ready Security Architecture

Insurers need to operate with greater security, stability, and scalability, even in high-demand environments. Fadata’s enhancements to identity and access management introduce a modernized authentication architecture, improving resilience and system stability.



• Product flexibility and faster innovation

Insurers want to launch and manage more sophisticated products faster, without increasing operational complexity. New capabilities in INSIS, such as seasonal pricing models, support more flexible premium configurations and enable management of increasingly complex insurance products.



• Automated Claims Processing with Greater Control

Insurers should be able to handle claims more efficiently while maintaining control and accuracy. Which is why Fadata has expanded automation across claims workflows, including configurable processing paths, reducing manual intervention and accelerating processing.



• Improved Financial Accuracy Across Reinsurance and Multi-Currency Operations

Fadata is also strengthening financial transparency and accuracy across complex insurance portfolios. The new release improves reinsurance calculations and financial handling to enhance precision across multi-entity and multi-currency environments.



• Distribution and commission efficiency

Insurers can now manage agents and commissions more efficiently at scale. Fadata has redesigned the commission engine to deliver higher performance and improved calculation accuracy.



• Cloud scalability and platform performance

INSIS is designed to scale with insurers as they modernize their technology stack. Further infrastructure improvements, including enhanced scalability and cluster coordination, ensure reliable performance in distributed and cloud-native environments in the latest version of INSIS.



• Integration and observability

As insurers tackle increasingly complex digital environments, gaining greater control and visibility is vital. Fadata has expanded API capabilities and improved observability to provide deeper system visibility and easier integration with external ecosystems.



A Stronger Core for a More Complex Future



Fadata is committed to strengthening the foundation of insurance operations rather than expanding surface-level functionality. Focusing on how the platform performs under pressure, Fadata enables insurers to operate with greater confidence, efficiency, and control in a rapidly evolving market. This company commitment also perfectly sets the stage for Fadata to be at the forefront of strategic AI implementation. With the wheels already in motion, Fadata is harnessing its deep insurance expertise and the agility to move quickly to inject intelligence at the heart of the insurance business and turn AI into real business value.



Jaime Molina, Director of Strategy and Product Management at Fadata, comments: “With our latest INSIS enhancements, we are strengthening the core operational layer insurers depend on every day, where efficiency, accuracy, and control are critical. As the industry evolves, complexity is no longer optional, it is structural. We are focused on helping insurers handle that complexity more efficiently and resiliently, while reducing operational cost and risk. Looking ahead, our AI strategy follows this ethos, and we are excited to be unlocking the value of AI that will support insurers to be faster, smarter, and more customer-centric.”



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About Fadata



Fadata boasts the super-power to build the future of insurance. With a heritage spanning over more than three decades, we are a leading provider of solutions for insurance companies globally and offer a highly flexible SaaS model. Together with our customers and our partners we have created an expert community that is driving customer engagement, innovation and business value, making change happen and impacting millions of people’s lives every day.



Fadata has clients in over 30 countries across the globe. Headquartered in Munich, with international offices in Spain, Bulgaria, Denmark, Serbia, Peru and Malaysia, Fadata is backed by Private Equity firms Riverside and Lovell Minnick.



For more information, please visit www.fadata.eu, and join us on LinkedIn to stay in touch.



Media contact:



Kerri Chard

The PR Room

Email: kerri.chard@theprroom.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 333 9398 296