The values and work demonstrated by WYMS every day strongly align with Adelphi's own core values, and we are proud to support their important mission

Maclean Communications



The Adelphi Group of Companies, an ISO certified, award-winning UK manufacturer and supplier of processing and packaging machinery, has become the first advocate for West Yorkshire Manufacturing Service (WYMS), an industry-led charity supporting the growth of manufacturing and engineering across the region. With a manufacturing site in Huddersfield, Adelphi has supported the WYMS for a number of years. Both organisations share a strong commitment to skills development, industry collaboration and championing British manufacturing. Following the launch of the charity’s new Advocate programme, Adelphi has become its inaugural Advocate, helping WYMS to continue its valuable work and extend its current services.

Established in 1947, Adelphi has a strong heritage in British engineering and manufacturing. Headquartered in Haywards Heath, with manufacturing operations there and in Huddersfield, the Group has a reputation for precision, quality and innovation in manufacturing. Today, Adelphi comprises five independent but complementary divisions: Adelphi Masterfil, Adelphi Manufacturing, Adelphi Pharma Hygiene Products, Coldstream Engineering, and Adelphi Healthcare Packaging. Together, the Group delivers specialist machinery, packaging and healthcare solutions to customers across a wide range of sectors, including food processing and manufacturing, pharmaceutical and healthcare.

Supporting WYMS reflects Adelphi’s wider commitment to responsible business and the long-term success of UK manufacturing. Across the Group, this includes investment in people, sustainability, skills development and community impact, alongside a clear focus on maintaining the highest standards in engineering and manufacturing. Adelphi’s decision to become the first WYMS Advocate underlines its belief in strengthening the manufacturing sector not only through its own operations, but also by backing organisations that help businesses grow, collaborate and prepare for the future.

Based in Brighouse, West Yorkshire, where there is a proud heritage in manufacturing, WYMS supports manufacturing and engineering businesses through technical training, workforce development, industry collaboration and practical business support. Working with a growing network of manufacturers, supply chain partners, colleges and universities, the organisation helps ensure the sector has the skills, knowledge and connections needed to remain competitive, while supporting the long-term sustainability of manufacturing across the region.

"At Adelphi, we are delighted to become WYMS's first advocate and to support the charity's commitment to strengthening manufacturing and engineering across the region. West Yorkshire has a proud heritage in manufacturing, and WYMS was established to ensure the sector continues to benefit from a skilled workforce that enables it to grow and thrive. The values and work demonstrated by WYMS every day strongly align with Adelphi's own core values, and we are proud to support their important mission," said Becky Kinder, UK Business Development Representative at Adelphi.

Alex Tate, Business Development Executive at West Yorkshire Manufacturing Services (WYMS), said: "We're delighted to welcome Adelphi as the first organisation to join the WYMS Advocate programme. Adelphi has a long-standing reputation for engineering excellence and innovation, and their commitment to supporting skills and collaboration within the manufacturing sector makes them a fantastic partner for WYMS.

Having Adelphi on board as our first Advocate demonstrates the strength of the manufacturing community we are building across the region, and we're looking forward to working closely together to support the next generation of engineering and manufacturing talent."

The WYMS Advocate Programme was created to recognise and work more closely with organisations that share WYMS's commitment to support the manufacturing sector. While the WYMS Supporter Network connects hundreds of businesses across the regional manufacturing ecosystem, the WYMS Advocate programme brings together a smaller group of manufacturing businesses that choose to take a more active role in strengthening the sector by supporting WYMS as paid Advocates.

Through their support, WYMS Advocates help the organisation continue delivering initiatives focused on skills development, industry collaboration and knowledge sharing. This includes activity designed to strengthen the regional manufacturing community and help businesses respond to shared challenges such as skills shortages, workforce development and adoption of new technologies, such as automation and digital transformation.

In return, Adelphi and other Advocates gain closer engagement with WYMS initiatives, increased visibility within the regional manufacturing network, discounted access to WYMS training and development programmes, and opportunities to contribute to the development of future industry events and initiatives.

The programme helps ensure that manufacturers, supply chain partners and industry leaders can work together to address shared challenges such as skills shortages, technology adoption and workforce development.

This partnership further reinforces Adelphi’s long-standing commitment to supporting British industry, investing in skills and helping to create the conditions for manufacturing businesses to grow, innovate and succeed.

For further information, telephone: +44 (0) 1444 472 300 or visit https://www.adelphi.uk.com.



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Media Contact:

Sara MacLean

MacLean Communications

Tel: 07976 782817

Email: macleancomms@gmail.com



Notes for Editors

1. Established in 1947, The Adelphi Group of Companies is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, award-winning UK manufacturer and supplier of packing machinery and equipment, delivering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions to our global customer base. The Group has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions, and today incorporates five independent but complementary divisions: Adelphi Masterfil, Adelphi Manufacturing, Adelphi Pharma Hygiene Products, Coldstream Engineering, and Adelphi Healthcare Packaging.

The Group is family-owned and managed, and this will continue on to the next generation. This continuity of ownership ensures stability, which is highly valued by our suppliers, staff and customers; many of our relationships date back over decades, and are built on mutual respect and trust. These values are upheld by everyone at the Adelphi Group of Companies, wherever they are in the world.

2. West Yorkshire Manufacturing Services (WYMS) is an industry-led charity supporting the growth of manufacturing and engineering in West Yorkshire. Based in Brighouse, WYMS supports businesses through technical training, workforce development, industry collaboration and practical business support. The organisation works with a growing network of manufacturers, supply chain partners, colleges and universities to help ensure the sector has the skills, knowledge and connections needed to remain competitive. https://wyms.co.uk/