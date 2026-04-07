the relationships he has built over fifteen years make him ideally placed to lead this business forward.

Long-standing leader steps into strategic role as demand for high-performance ceramic solutions continues to grow



Anderman & Company appointed Gary Hateley as Managing Director of its Ceramics Division, recognising more than fifteen years of leadership that has transformed the division's commercial reach and international standing.



Gary joined Anderman in 2009 as Area Sales Manager and has played a central role in expanding the business, particularly in the United States where revenues have increased fivefold since 2018. He has also led the alignment of UK and US operations, creating a more consistent and effective commercial approach across both regions.



Known for his consultative approach, Gary has built strong relationships with customers and manufacturing partners by focusing on a simple principle: understanding the operating environment before proposing a solution. This has been key to Anderman’s reputation in industries where performance and reliability are critical.



Gary holds an MBA from Aston Business School.



In his new role, Gary will lead the strategic direction of the Ceramics Division, focusing on strengthening Anderman’s position as a global supplier of advanced ceramic and refractory solutions, deepening customer partnerships, and supporting growth across key markets.



The appointment comes at a time of increasing demand for high-performance ceramic materials, as industries look for solutions that improve efficiency, durability, and long-term reliability.



Gary commented “What's always stood out to me about Anderman is the way we work in genuine partnership with our customers, taking the time to understand their challenges and making sure the solutions we provide actually work in practice. I'm looking forward to building on that, and to the next chapter for the division.”



John Verrier, Chairman of Anderman & Company added “Gary's appointment is the right next step for the division, our customers and our supply partners. His commercial judgement, his understanding of the markets we operate in, and the relationships he has built over fifteen years make him ideally placed to lead this business forward.”



Outside of work, Gary is a former professional footballer and now competes as a Hyrox athlete, having qualified for World Championship events in Chicago, Manchester, and Nice.



About Anderman & Company Limited

Established in 1947, Anderman & Company Limited is a global leader in providing innovative ceramic materials and high-voltage electrical transmission solutions. With over 75 years of expertise, we offer tailored supply chain solutions to industries worldwide, including aerospace, automotive, power generation, and alternative energy. With a presence across the UK, France, USA, China, and Southeast Asia Anderman & Company supports customers across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Press Enquires contact -

Ralph Risk on 0774 8808 519 or email: r.risk@rr-marketing.co.uk