injecting intelligence which will reduce friction, lower costs, and increase internal capability for insurers

Fadata demonstrates how it is translating AI strategy into tangible, measurable outcomes for insurers.



Fadata, a leading provider of core insurance software, is underlining its commitment to insurance AI advancement with the launch of its new AI Knowledge Assistant, a new capability designed to help insurers access and operationalize core platform knowledge more efficiently.



The launch marks the next step in Fadata’s strategy to embed practical, enterprise-grade AI capabilities into its insurance core platform. Already known for rapid delivery cycles and a futureproof core platform, Fadata is intensifying its focus on injecting intelligence which will reduce friction, lower costs, and increase internal capability for insurers.



Many insurers are AI-curious. Fadata is paving the way to enable insurers to deploy AI effectively with confidence, without draining resources. The AI Knowledge Assistant is designed to structure and surface core platform knowledge so that insurers can standardize configuration processes, strengthen cross-team alignment, reduce reliance on key experts, and increase internal autonomy. This will enable faster transformation, simpler configuration, and greater control over how an insurer uses and develops their core platform.



Fadata’s AI developments will also positively impact budgets. For insurers, partnering with a core provider actively embedding AI within a secure, sovereign European framework, offers a practical, structured path to digital transformation, rather than isolated experimentation.



Built on a European AI Foundation

The Fadata AI Knowledge Assistant continues Fadata’s commitment to supporting operating in an increasingly complex geopolitical and regulatory environment. Powered by the Mistral AI large language model and aligned with EU regulatory and data sovereignty expectations, it is delivered as a SaaS offering, supporting insurance-grade governance and controlled deployment. This architecture ensures that innovation can be introduced without i compromising compliance, control, or digital autonomy.



Turning Knowledge into Productivity

Fadata’s AI Knowledge Assistant reduces time spent navigating documentation and speeds up configuration, directly improving delivery performance. Initial internal estimates indicate up to 40% productivity gains for junior users and around 10% efficiency gains for senior experts.



These gains translate directly into measurable impact and operational value. By reducing time spent resolving configuration questions, insurers lower the unit cost per change and accelerate implementation timelines. Greater clarity and consistency help stabilize project economics by minimizing rework and delivery delays. At the same time, embedding knowledge into an intelligent system reduces reliance on individual specialists, strengthening resilience and enabling broader teams to contribute confidently to core platform development.



Rasmus Lynge, Chief Technology Officer, Fadata, comments: “AI must be practical, secure, and aligned with the realities of insurance. For over 30 years, we have helped insurers modernize their core operations, providing expertise and guidance. A key focus now is to embed intelligence into that core, responsibly, securely, and in line with European regulatory expectations. The AI Knowledge Assistant is just one example of how we are turning AI ambition into operational advantage. As our AI-driven strategy progresses, insurers will benefit exponentially. We are proud to be at the forefront of strategic AI implementation, not only for our clients, but internally too.”



With deep insurance expertise and the agility to move quickly, Fadata is leading the charge to inject AI into insurance strategically and with measurable results. As insurers navigate increasing regulatory scrutiny, geopolitical uncertainty, and competitive pressure, Fadata is ensuring that AI is not only powerful, but controlled and compliant, and built to serve the European insurance market with confidence.



-Ends-



*Fadata’s AI Knowledge Assistant is initially available to INSIS v12+ customers. Broader rollout is planned in the coming months.



About Fadata

Fadata boasts the super-power to build the future of insurance. With a heritage spanning over more than three decades, we are a leading provider of solutions for insurance companies globally and offer a highly flexible SaaS model. Together with our customers and our partners we have created an expert community that is driving customer engagement, innovation and business value, making change happen and impacting millions of people’s lives every day.



Fadata has clients in over 30 countries across the globe. Headquartered in Munich, with international offices in Spain, Bulgaria, Denmark, Serbia, Peru and Malaysia, Fadata is backed by Private Equity firms Riverside and Lovell Minnick.



For more information, please visit www.fadata.eu, and join us on LinkedIn to stay in touch.



Media contact:



Kerri Chard

The PR Room

Email: kerri.chard@theprroom.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 333 9398 296