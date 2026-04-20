“In a world where so much feels uncertain, putting a plan in place is one of the few things we can do to create certainty

In an increasingly uncertain world shaped by global instability, economic pressure and constant change, there remains one certainty we all share — and more people across the UK are choosing to face it with clarity, control and compassion for those they leave behind.

According to direct cremation specialists Celebration of Life here is a growing shift in how people are approaching end-of-life planning, with more individuals recognising that putting plans in place is not about dwelling on the inevitable, but about protecting loved ones from emotional and financial strain.

When someone passes away, families are often left navigating not only grief but a series of immediate and complex decisions. From choosing the type of funeral to understanding what their loved one would have wanted, these responsibilities can become an unexpected burden at an already difficult time.

At the same time, rising funeral costs are adding further pressure, leaving many families facing significant financial commitments alongside emotional loss.

Planning ahead removes this uncertainty.

By clearly documenting wishes and arranging a funeral plan in advance, individuals can ensure their preferences are respected while removing the need for loved ones to make difficult decisions under pressure. It also provides reassurance that costs are understood and managed ahead of time.

Direct cremation is becoming an increasingly popular choice, offering - with one in five funerals now a direct cremation - a simple and dignified alternative to traditional funerals. It allows families to separate the practical arrangements from the personal act of remembrance, giving them the flexibility to celebrate a life in a way that feels meaningful to them.

The trend also comes at a time of continued economic uncertainty and rising funeral costs, with with the average cost of a traditional attended funeral now around £4,510, according to the latest SunLife Cost of Dying Report.

Importantly, those who take the step to plan ahead often describe the experience as liberating and unexpectedly positive.

What may initially feel like an uncomfortable conversation quickly becomes a source of relief — transforming uncertainty into clarity and replacing worry with peace of mind.

Peter Shuttleworth, Head of Operations at Celebration of Life, said: “None of us like to think about our own funeral, and it’s completely natural to put it off. But what we see time and again is the difference it makes when people do take that step.

“Without a plan in place, families are left making important decisions at one of the most difficult times in their lives, often unsure if they are doing what their loved one would have wanted.

“Planning ahead removes that burden completely. It gives people control over their own wishes, and just as importantly, it gives their families clarity and reassurance.

“In a world where so much feels uncertain, putting a plan in place is one of the few things we can do to create certainty — and that’s a powerful thing.

“People are often surprised by how liberating it feels. Once it’s done, it’s done — and they can get on with living their lives, knowing everything is taken care of.”

As attitudes continue to evolve, planning ahead is increasingly being seen not as a difficult task to avoid, but as a practical and thoughtful decision — one that reflects care, consideration and responsibility.

In uncertain times, that certainty may be one of the most valuable gifts we can give.

www.col.co.uk

For further information contact Celeste Clarke at Century PR on 07799064066 or email celeste@centurypr.co.uk.