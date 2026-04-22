The best technology for this is the type that feels almost invisible enough that people forget it’s there

· Reach ATS Sales Director Deb Cox and Sense CPO Emma Evans will speak at IHR Manchester on 14 May.

· Over-reliance on agencies, inconsistent inclusion practices and reactive hiring models are leaving large organisations exposed.

· The right-in house TA function, supported by the right tools reduces cost, improves retention and gives business an authentic voice in the market that agencies simply can’t replicate.

· Inclusive hiring isn’t a bolt-on – it’s a strategic pillar, and in-house TA teams are uniquely placed to get it right.



The case for bringing Talent Acquisition in-house isn’t new. But the urgency has sharpened. Tighter budgets, a more competitive talent market and a growing pressure to demonstrate hiring ROI mean that reactive, agency-led models are increasingly harder to justify, and harder still to fix once they’ve become embedded.



Scaling hiring at enterprise level has a way of exposing every weakness in your talent strategy – inconsistent processes, inclusion practices that don’t go far enough and a reactive approach that struggles to keep pace with business need.



That’s the conversation Deb Cox, Sales Director at Reach ATS and Emma Evans, Chief People Officer at Sense, will be having from the stage at In-House Recruitment, Manchester on 14 May.



Their session: Enterprise hiring: why building an in-house TA team matters more in 2026 draws on Cox’s 15 years’ experience helping HR professionals simplify their hiring through smart, intuitive tech and Evans extensive track record building in-house recruitment teams across large, complex organisations in the third sector.



“When you build a strong in-house TA function, you gain something agencies can’t give you – an authentic voice,” explains Deb Cox. “Internal recruiters understand the culture, the business model, the values and the nuance of what good looks like in a role. That authenticity makes a real difference, to the quality of the hire and to long-term retention.”



The session will cover what it takes to successfully make the shift to an in-house TA team, from securing board level buy-in and engaging hiring managers, to choosing technology that drives real adoption and gives TA teams the reporting they need to demonstrate lasting impact.



The session will also look at the connection between in-house TA and inclusive hiring, and why organisations serious about widening representation among disabled people and the global majority are finding that internal teams, closer to the culture and communities they’re trying to read are better placed to make meaningful progress.



“Hiring is one of the most human things a business does,” says Cox, “So it makes sense that your own people are best placed to help you connect candidates to your culture. The best technology for this is the type that feels almost invisible enough that people forget it’s there, remembering instead an experience that felt straightforward, respectful and fair.”





Session details:



Event: In-House Recruitment Manchester 2026, Victoria Warehouse



Date: Wednesday 14 May



Time: 11:30-12:00



Session: Enterprise Hiring: why building an in-house TA team matters more in 2026



Speakers: Deb Cox, Sales Director, Reach ATS & Emma Evans, Chief People Officer, Sense.





Ends.





About Reach ATS:



Reach ATS is purpose-built, fully customisable recruitment software. It automates and streamlines HR workflows for faster, fairer hiring.



With AI-powered features and an intuitive, user-friendly interface, the smart software speeds up time to hire, reduces cost per hire and improves the candidate journey.





Key features include:

· AI-powered shortlisting

· Automated candidate communications

· Self-serve interview scheduling

· Dedicated portals for HR, Hiring Managers and Candidates

· Advanced reporting for rich data insights.



About Sense: Sense is a leading UK charity supporting people with complex disabilities, including those who are deafblind. Sense believes that no one, however complex their needs, should be isolated, left out or unable to fulfil their potential.



About IHR Manchester: In-House Recruitment is the UK’s leading event series for in-house recruitment professionals, bringing together HR leaders, talent acquisition specialists and people technology providers. https://portal.inhouserecruitment.co.uk/events/live-manchest...





Media Contact:



Emma Sharman, Head of Marketing Strategy emma.sharman@reach-ats.com



01527 574408