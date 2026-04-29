More than 30 million UK electric toothbrush users could now switch to a lower-plastic alternative with the launch of the first bamboo head designed to fit Oral-B handles.



Truthbrush, the women-owned B Corp known for quietly disrupting the oral care category through design-led innovation, has launched the UK’s first bamboo electric toothbrush heads compatible with Oral-B handles.*



Electric toothbrush heads are typically replaced up to four times a year — creating a constant stream of largely non-recyclable waste. The new bamboo heads, made with 100% castor oil bristles, offer the lowest-plastic alternative to a product replaced — and largely thrown away — approximately every three months. The only plastic component is the bristles, which are made from a castor oil–derived bioplastic rather than conventional fossil fuel–based plastic.



Unlike static brush heads, the Oral-B*** system relies on a compact, high-speed rotating mechanism — making it a technically complex challenge to redesign using alternative materials. The launch builds on the company’s earlier development of its own design-led solid bamboo heads for Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes****, extending its approach to a significantly larger segment of the market.



Rather than asking consumers to switch devices, the product is designed as a direct replacement — a small, easy swap of a high-frequency purchase product.



⸻



*Excludes iO range

** Around 59% of UK adults use an electric toothbrush (UK Adult Oral Health Survey 2021)

*** Oral-B® is a registered trademark of Procter & Gamble Company. This product is not made by or endorsed by them.

**** Philips Sonicare is a registered trademark of Koninklijke Philips N.V. This product is not made by or endorsed by them.



⸻



WHERE TO BUY



Pack of 2 bamboo heads – £11 RRP

Year’s supply (4 heads) – £20 RRP

15% discount available via subscription



All available at www.thetruthbrush.com



Wider retail rollout planned across the UK and internationally throughout 2026.



⸻



ABOUT TRUTHBRUSH



Truthbrush is a small UK-based oral care brand founded by two friends — a fashion buyer and a doctor. Known for its design-led approach, the company creates award-winning lower-impact alternatives to everyday oral care products.



Truthbrush is proud to be:



B Corp certified

Women-owned

1% for the Planet member

Fellow of the School for Social Entrepreneurs



⸻



Samples available for review. High-resolution images and additional information available on request.





MEDIA CONTACT



Cat Beech

Co-Founder, Truthbrush

cat@thetruthbrush.com



Instagram: @the_truthbrush