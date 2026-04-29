UK’s first bamboo Oral-B compatible toothbrush head launches
More than 30 million UK electric toothbrush users could now switch to a lower-plastic alternative with the launch of the first bamboo head designed to fit Oral-B handles.
Truthbrush, the women-owned B Corp known for quietly disrupting the oral care category through design-led innovation, has launched the UK’s first bamboo electric toothbrush heads compatible with Oral-B handles.*
Electric toothbrush heads are typically replaced up to four times a year — creating a constant stream of largely non-recyclable waste. The new bamboo heads, made with 100% castor oil bristles, offer the lowest-plastic alternative to a product replaced — and largely thrown away — approximately every three months. The only plastic component is the bristles, which are made from a castor oil–derived bioplastic rather than conventional fossil fuel–based plastic.
Unlike static brush heads, the Oral-B*** system relies on a compact, high-speed rotating mechanism — making it a technically complex challenge to redesign using alternative materials. The launch builds on the company’s earlier development of its own design-led solid bamboo heads for Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes****, extending its approach to a significantly larger segment of the market.
Rather than asking consumers to switch devices, the product is designed as a direct replacement — a small, easy swap of a high-frequency purchase product.
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*Excludes iO range
** Around 59% of UK adults use an electric toothbrush (UK Adult Oral Health Survey 2021)
*** Oral-B® is a registered trademark of Procter & Gamble Company. This product is not made by or endorsed by them.
**** Philips Sonicare is a registered trademark of Koninklijke Philips N.V. This product is not made by or endorsed by them.
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WHERE TO BUY
Pack of 2 bamboo heads – £11 RRP
Year’s supply (4 heads) – £20 RRP
15% discount available via subscription
All available at www.thetruthbrush.com
Wider retail rollout planned across the UK and internationally throughout 2026.
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ABOUT TRUTHBRUSH
Truthbrush is a small UK-based oral care brand founded by two friends — a fashion buyer and a doctor. Known for its design-led approach, the company creates award-winning lower-impact alternatives to everyday oral care products.
Truthbrush is proud to be:
B Corp certified
Women-owned
1% for the Planet member
Fellow of the School for Social Entrepreneurs
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Samples available for review. High-resolution images and additional information available on request.
MEDIA CONTACT
Cat Beech
Co-Founder, Truthbrush
cat@thetruthbrush.com
Instagram: @the_truthbrush
This press release was distributed by ResponseSource Press Release Wire on behalf of Truthbrush in the following categories: Health, Environment & Nature, Retail & Fashion, for more information visit https://pressreleasewire.responsesource.com/about.