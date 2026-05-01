It’s a fantastic achievement and well-deserved recognition for the impact Reach ATS are making in recruitment.

Midlands-based recruitment software company, Reach ATS made an impressive debut at the In-House Recruitment (IHR) Supplier Awards last night, taking home a Silver Award for Best ATS for SMEs, and reaching the final in each of the three categories it entered.



Natasha Preocanin, Managing Director of IHR, congratulated Reach ATS on their win, saying:



“It’s a fantastic achievement and well-deserved recognition for the impact Reach ATS are making in recruitment.”



The achievement is all the more impressive given the scale of competition. With over 500 companies entering the awards, and some categories attracting more than 70 entries each, being named as a finalist in the Best ATS for Enterprise and Customer Experience categories confirms Reach ATS as a serious force in the UK recruitment technology sector.



Judged by a panel of Talent Acquisition Experts, the IHR Supplier Awards recognise recruitment suppliers who are driving innovation and excellence across the UK. For Reach ATS, being chosen as a finalist in each of the categories they entered – and then winning a Silver Award on their very first entry – marks a significant milestone for the software company.



The awards celebration, which was held at the Hard Rock Café in Piccadilly, London, was attended by suppliers and industry practitioners. A team of 6 from Reach ATS attended the event.



Collecting the Silver Award on the night, Deb Cox, Sales Director at Reach ATS said:



“We were absolutely delighted to be chosen as finalists in all of the categories we entered, but to be going home with this Silver Award is the icing on the cake. I am so proud of our team and the work we do at Reach ATS; there’s not a day I’m in the office when there aren’t conversations going on about how best we can support a client or improve our product. We never see ourselves as selling software, we see ourselves as forging partnerships. And so, to be recognised by the judging panel, by industry experts, for the work we do with SMEs, is a real validation of all that hard work we put in. It's wonderful.”







Ends.



Photo caption: The Reach team celebrate their win at the IHR Supplier Awards 2026.



About Reach ATS:

Reach ATS is purpose-built, fully customisable recruitment software. It automates and streamlines HR workflows for faster, fairer hiring.

With AI-powered features and an intuitive, user-friendly interface, the smart software speeds up time to hire, reduces cost per hire and improves the candidate journey.



Key features include:

• AI-powered shortlisting

• Automated candidate communications

• Self-serve interview scheduling

• Dedicated portals for HR, Hiring Managers and Candidates

• Advanced reporting for rich data insights.

About the IHR Supplier Awards: The IHR Supplier Awards 2026 celebrate the best recruitment suppliers driving innovation, excellence, and impact across the UK talent acquisition industry. With 21 categories recognising everything from cutting-edge technology to outstanding client partnerships, these Awards shine a spotlight on the suppliers shaping the future of recruitment.



Media Contact:

Emma Sharman, Head of Marketing Strategy

Email: emma.sharman@reach-ats.com

Call: 01527 574408