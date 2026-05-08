FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

08 May 2026

CONTACT: steve.rowland@sbc.works 07542688770



GRC ready for a behavioural science makeover - but those in the industry lack the tools to act, says global survey

A new global study of 123 Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) professionals reveals a profession that’s ready to adopt behavioural science, yet is without the tools and training to properly apply it.

The research, conducted by BEHAVES Academy in partnership with Risky Women and the Association of Governance, Risk and Compliance (AGRC), is the first systematic study of behavioural science awareness and use within the GRC profession.

While nearly nine in ten (89%) believe behavioural science is valuable to their work, fewer than a third (30%) are using it in any kind of structured way.

The team behind the research say the findings highlight a clear gap between intention and application.

“GRC has always been about human behaviour but until now the industry has lacked a pragmatic way to approach it,” says BEHAVES Academy Director and research lead Shelley Hoppe. “The question isn’t whether behavioural science is relevant; the profession has candidly answered that. They’re increasingly convinced behavioural science matters, yet largely unsure what to do next.”

Key findings include:

The profession thinks behaviourally (albeit informally). Two-thirds of GRC professionals describe their role as “influencing behaviour and culture” but most rely on informal approaches over structured behavioural science methods.

Awareness is broad but shallow. 98% of respondents report some awareness of behavioural science, but only 25% consider themselves highly familiar. Most knowledge is self-taught.

Capability is a barrier (but a solvable one). The most common reason for not using behavioural science is lack of knowledge or confidence (36%). Only 10% say it is not especially relevant to their role.

There’s an overwhelming consensus on future needs. 89% believe behavioural science will be valuable to their role over the next two to three years, and 84% say it already fits well within GRC.

The GRC profession says it’s ready to move. Over half (52%) of respondents are interested in behavioural science but unsure how to apply it, while 44% are already using it and want to deepen their approach.

GRC is at a turning point, says the report. While the profession recognises the importance of behavioural science, it requires formal training and support to properly embed it into day-to-day activities.

“GRC is all about influencing decision making and building risk consideration into BAU. Behavioural science can help achieve this goal,” said one survey respondent.

ENDS

Research was conducted in February/March 2026 and commissioned by the BEHAVES Academy and conducted in partnership with Risky Women and the Association of Governance, Risk and Compliance (AGRC). The research used an online questionnaire distributed through AGRC’s member network and the Risky Women community and other interested parties. The survey comprised 18 questions covering demographic context, familiarity and usage, barriers, professional identity, future appetite, and learning preferences. Two open-text questions invited respondents to share what had prompted them to use behavioural science and why they felt it did or did not fit with GRC.



About the BEHAVES Academy

The BEHAVES Academy is a CPD accredited e-learning programme with optional live / workshop elements. BEHAVES builds skills in structured reasoning, critical thinking and understanding what actually drives human decisions - skills that employers say they need most, and what the evidence shows holds its value as more and more roles change. Find out more at https://behaves.works/

Read the full report*:

https://behaves.works/less-risky-business-achieving-complian...



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