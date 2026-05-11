The Food Heroes joins Northampton Saints as Official Chip & Potato Partner and Elite Sponsor



NORTHAMPTON, UK — The Food Heroes, the fast-growing British food business co-founded by Michelin-starred chef Pierre Koffmann, has announced an elite sponsorship partnership with Premiership Rugby champions Northampton Saints - a deal that brings together two organisations united by a commitment to quality, performance and British provenance.



The Food Heroes joins the club as Official Chip & Potato Partner and Elite Sponsor, with its products now featured throughout the matchday experience at Cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens — from the players' kitchen to the supporters' terraces.



A PARTNERSHIP BUILT ON SHARED VALUES



The partnership deepens an existing commercial relationship: The Food Heroes has been supplying Northampton Saints with premium British potato products behind the scenes for some time, working closely with the club's culinary team including Head Chef Nick to deliver the performance nutrition standards demanded at elite level.

Now formalised as an Elite Sponsorship, the partnership brings The Food Heroes brand into the wider matchday and hospitality experience, with further fan activations, content, and partnership initiatives to be announced across the upcoming season.



THE HUMAN STORY: PIERRE KOFFMANN'S LOVE OF RUGBY



At the heart of the announcement is a personal connection that makes this partnership particularly distinctive. Pierre Koffmann - one of the most celebrated chefs in British culinary history, holder of three Michelin stars across his career, and co-founder of The Food Heroes - played rugby in the Gascony region of France in his youth, and has retained a deep passion for the sport throughout his life.

For Koffmann, a company built around the pursuit of excellence in food, finding a home in elite rugby feels entirely natural - a meeting of two worlds he has always inhabited.



QUOTES



"Partnering with Northampton Saints is a really proud moment for everyone at The Food Heroes. From the very beginning, our business has been built around quality, consistency and performance — values that align perfectly with an elite Premiership Rugby club like Saints. We already work closely with the Club behind the scenes, so to now bring that relationship into a formal partnership, and to share our products with supporters on matchdays, feels like a natural next step. This partnership comes at a hugely exciting time for our business as we continue to grow in the UK and internationally, and we're looking forward to engaging with Saints' supporters, the local community, and fellow partners as we bring our brands to life at the Cinch Stadium."

— Simon Martin, CEO, The Food Heroes



"Rugby and cooking have always lived side by side for me. Growing up in Gascony, rugby was not a sport - it was a way of life, as fundamental as food and wine. Both taught me the same lesson: that nothing great is achieved without discipline, without team, and without a refusal to accept anything less than your best. When I see what Northampton Saints stand for - the standards they demand, the pride they play with — I recognise those values immediately. To have The Food Heroes alongside them feels, to me, completely right."

— Pierre Koffmann, Co-Founder, The Food Heroes



"Quality, consistency and reliability are absolutely vital in our environment - whether that's feeding players at the highest level of the game, or delivering a great experience for supporters on matchday. The Food Heroes consistently deliver on all fronts, and their products fit perfectly with the demands of elite sport. This is a partnership built on shared values — quality, performance and consistency. The Food Heroes already play an important role behind the scenes at Cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, and we're delighted to now formally bring that relationship to life in a more visible way for our supporters."

— Ulundi Makhanya, Director of Commercial Partnerships, Northampton Saints



ABOUT THE FOOD HEROES

— UK-based supplier of premium British potatoes, fresh produce and frozen food ranges

— Founded in 2018 by CEO Simon Martin and Michelin-starred chef Pierre Koffmann

— Combines British farming heritage with world-class culinary expertise

— Supplies leading hospitality, foodservice and large-scale venues across the UK

— Has expanded into a wider frozen portfolio, including ranges developed with Marco Pierre White, Tom Kitchin, and the signature Koffmann range

— Rapidly expanding both in the UK and internationally

— Koffmann range available to consumers via Ocado



ABOUT NORTHAMPTON SAINTS

— One of England's most successful Premiership Rugby clubs

— Home ground: Cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, Northampton

— Rich history of domestic and European competition

— Committed to excellence in performance, community engagement and supporter experience



MEDIA INFORMATION

High-resolution imagery and video content are available on request. Interview opportunities with Simon Martin and Pierre Koffmann can be arranged.



Press contact: Laura Murden, The Food Heroes

Email: Laura@thefoodheroes.com

Tel: 07821 406 988