We don’t have to hire skips, we’re cutting down on waste, students save money and the response from parents has been overwhelmingly positive

University of Exeter is advancing its net zero ambitions through a collaborative, data-driven approach to sustainability reporting, supported by its longstanding partnership with TEAM Energy.



As a research-intensive institution with global influence in climate and environmental science, Exeter is committed to ensuring that its operational performance reflects the leadership demonstrated through its teaching and research.



“As a research university with a lot of climate scientists, we have to walk the walk,” explains Tim Dennett, Sustainability Manager at the University of Exeter. “The University needed to step up and show that it can be a leader in this space, not just in the research it produces but in action.”



Central to Exeter’s strategy is a robust sustainability reporting framework that supports transparent decision making, assured data, and meaningful engagement across the organisation.





Turning climate leadership into operational action



Achieving net zero is a core strategic priority for the University of Exeter, driven by institutional responsibility, stakeholder expectations, and student demand. With many academics contributing directly to international climate policy and research, aligning operational delivery with academic leadership is essential.



“It aligns very clearly with the research the university is producing, the teaching we’re doing, and it’s a huge thing the students want to see as well,” says Tim. “Some students are choosing universities based on sustainability and how sustainable change is being implemented.”



Carbon reduction initiatives across the estate include large-scale LED lighting upgrades, building management optimisation, on site renewable generation, air-source and ground-source heat pumps, electric vehicle infrastructure, and planned wind generation at the Penryn campus.



“We’ve got lots of things underway,” Tim explains. “And alongside that infrastructure, behavioural change is critical to reducing emissions.”





Embedding a culture of sustainability



Through the development of its Climate Strategy, the University has place strong emphasis on embedding a culture of sustainability across teaching, research and operations. Its institutional response focuses on aligning robust data with action and clear communication to support the delivery of its net zero targets.



To help drive this, a Sustainability Culture Change Task & Finish Group has been established and is currently collating benchmark metrics to be hosted within a data dashboard. These indicators will enable the University to demonstrate behaviour change over time.



Behavioural change initiatives already play a vital role in reducing emissions while enhancing engagement across the university community. One such example is Exeter’s Gift It, Reuse It scheme, which redistributes unwanted items left in student accommodation to incoming students.



“It’s been a win on several fronts,” says Tim. “We don’t have to hire skips, we’re cutting down on waste, students save money and the response from parents has been overwhelmingly positive. It’s a simple initiative, but it clearly shows how sustainability can improve the student experience.”



Sustainability data is also actively used to support learning and engagement. Students work with real datasets through initiatives such as the Green Consultants programme.



“Sustainability at its heart is behavioural change,” Tim adds. “We can’t achieve it through infrastructure alone; we need people along with us.”





The need for robust, flexible sustainability reporting



As the University expanded its focus to include Scope 3 emissions, it became clear that traditional energy management systems could no longer meet the complexity and scale of Exeter’s reporting requirements.



“When we declared a climate emergency and committed to incorporating Scope 3, we spent years trying to make existing systems work,” explains Melissa Summerfield, Sustainability Reporting Manager at the University of Exeter. “But nothing gave us the flexibility needed for such a wide range of data. We needed something more bespoke, something that could truly monitor all emissions.”



Working closely with TEAM Energy, the University adopted a sustainability reporting solution designed to support bespoke Scope 1, 2 and 3 reporting, automate data flows, reduce analytical effort, and maintain full traceability.



“Senior management were keen to have a robust system and process in place,” Tim explains. “Reducing analytical time while keeping flexibility was essential, and the reporting framework supports that balance.”



Auditability was a core requirement, particularly as emissions data is externally assured.



“We need to be able to track a single number all the way back to its source,” says Tim. “The system allows us to do that, which provides confidence for leadership, auditors and insurers alike.”





Insight, assurance and engagement at every level



A defining feature of Exeter’s reporting framework is its ability to present tailored insights for different audiences across the University. From leadership dashboards and operational reporting to student engagement and external disclosure, the system supports unlimited dashboards and flexible visualisation through Power BI integration.



“We have many stakeholders with very different needs,” Melissa explains. “The ability to present the same data in different ways, without being restricted to predefined dashboards, has been hugely important.”

Automation and validation rules ensure data quality, while external assurance has further strengthened confidence in the reporting process.



“Assurance has been hugely beneficial,” Melissa adds. “It ensures our data is reliable, but it also helps us identify where processes and documentation can be improved year on year.”





A collaborative partnership approach



Both Tim and Melissa emphasise the importance of collaboration in Exeter’s ongoing partnership with TEAM Energy. Rather than relying on a rigid, third-party system, the relationship has focused on co developing tools that reflect real world reporting needs while retaining flexibility for future requirements.



“The system has been built collaboratively, with training along the way,” says Melissa. “It really is a partnership, not just a service, we retain control and can adapt as our requirements evolve.”



Tim agrees: “We get solutions by working together, not being dictated to. That flexibility means we’re building tools we can rely on long term.”





Sharing lessons for the wider sector



Reflecting on Exeter’s journey, both Tim and Melissa highlight the importance of transparency, robust methodology and engagement for organisations at any stage of their sustainability journey.



“Identify your reasons for reporting and be transparent about them,” says Tim. “Collect robust data using a consistent methodology, and celebrate progress along the way, because 2050 is a long way off.”

Melissa adds: “Robust documentation and processes are often deprioritised, but they’re essential. Without consistency, year on year comparisons become meaningless.”



As scrutiny around sustainability performance continues to increase, the University of Exeter’s experience demonstrates how robust data, collaborative partnerships and a strong focus on engagement can turn ambition into measurable action.



The University of Exeter’s journey is explored in more detail in a full interview with its sustainability team.



ENDS

Notes to Editors

For further information, please contact:

Pauline Scoins - Marketing and PR Executive

TEAM Energy

Phone: +44 (0) 01908 690018 Ext 204

Email: pscoins@teamenergy.com



EDW House, Radian Court, Knowlhill, Milton Keynes, MK5 8PJ

www.teamenergy.com

About TEAM

TEAM is an energy and sustainability consultancy. It helps organisations with large energy estates reduce consumption and carbon emissions to save money and meet commercial and compliance targets on their journey to net zero.

Founded in 1985, it has a long history of helping customers navigate changing definitions and certification standards. TEAM Energy is an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), with employees having a direct stake in its customers’ success.

www.teamenergy.com