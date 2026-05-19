For too long, corporate channels have been treated as an afterthought, functional, safe and often disconnected

UK-based creative communications studio, Projected.co.uk, is expanding its long-standing partnership with the L’OCCITANE Group following the transformation of the Group’s corporate LinkedIn presence to more than 700,000 followers over the past four years through a creative-led corporate communications strategy.



The next phase of the partnership saw Projected launch and lead the official LinkedIn brand account for L’Occitane en Provence on 1 April 2026, coinciding with the brand’s 50th anniversary and marking a significant evolution in how one of the world’s most established heritage beauty brands approaches social storytelling.



A more human approach to corporate communications:



For Projected founder Sam Orams, the partnership with the L’OCCITANE Group reflects a broader shift in how organisations approach corporate communications.



'For too long, corporate channels have been treated as an afterthought, functional, safe and often disconnected from the creativity we see in brand campaigns. That’s starting to change. More organisations now recognise that corporate communications are not just a responsibility, but an opportunity to build trust, show intent and communicate with clarity and consistency.’ Said Orams.



'Communication is supposed to feel like something - a voice, a point of view, a pulse. Projected helps brands rediscover that balance. Say what you mean. Mean what you say. Show up consistently, not by shouting louder but by being more human. AI also has an important role to play in modern communications, but only when used responsibly and intelligently. Projected sees AI as a tool to improve efficiency, insight and consistency, not to replace originality, creative thinking or human teams.'



LinkedIn’s evolving role for global brands:



The move reflects the growing importance of LinkedIn as a communications platform for global organisations and consumer brands alike. Now the world’s largest professional network, with more than 1.3 billion members across 200+ countries and regions, LinkedIn has become a powerful space for networking, B2B visibility, thought leadership and brand building, evolving far beyond recruitment into a platform where decision-makers, talent, media and consumers engage with culture, purpose, innovation, brand discovery and corporate transparency.

It follows Projected’s strategic rebrand and signals a stronger focus on corporate communications, brand voice development and long-term narrative building for global brands. Founded by entrepreneur and creative communications consultant Sam Orams, Projected draws on two decades of experience across beauty, lifestyle and retail, evolving from advertising and content production into strategic global brand communications.



Building long-term brand storytelling on LinkedIn:



Projected will support L’Occitane en Provence in developing and managing its corporate social presence on LinkedIn, focusing on tone of voice, design, content strategy, content production and ongoing editorial execution. The work will ensure alignment between corporate communications and the brand’s wider identity, values and long-standing commitment to quality, sustainability and cultural heritage.



‘Over the past years, Projected has played an important role in helping us build a meaningful and engaged community on LinkedIn for the L’OCCITANE Group,’ said Marianna Fellmann, Group Communications Director at L’OCCITANE Group. ‘As communications continue to evolve, it is increasingly important for us to approach social media as a platform for culture, people, creativity and brand storytelling. In a world increasingly shaped by automation and low-effort content, clarity of thought and strength of voice matter more than ever.’



www.projected.co.uk

media enquiries: +44 0203 576 3144.

Email: hello@projected.co.uk