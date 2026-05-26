Location is now the single biggest barrier facing energy employers hiring for on-site roles, with cultural alignment also playing a critical role in securing the right talent. That’s according to new data from executive search firm

Newman Stewart.



The firm’s findings reveal that 59% of employers identified location as the primary challenge when hiring for on-site positions. Cultural alignment was the second most significant factor at 28%, while pay was cited by just 11% of respondents.



The findings highlight a growing disconnect between where roles are based and where candidates are willing to work, at a time when expectations around flexibility continue to influence decision-making. At the same time, they underline that attracting talent able to be on-site is only part of the challenge. Employers must also ensure that those individuals are a good cultural fit for their business and project environments.



For employers operating in sectors where on-site presence is essential, this dual challenge is placing additional pressure on already constrained talent pools. Roles that require relocation or long commutes are becoming increasingly difficult to fill. Even when candidates are open to these requirements, ensuring alignment with company culture is proving equally important.



According to Newman Stewart, this combination is contributing to longer hiring timelines, more complex recruitment processes and rising costs, particularly across the energy sector, where a consistent on-site presence remains non-negotiable.



John Tilbrook, Managing Director of Newman Stewart, comments:



“We are seeing a clear shift in hiring dynamics. Location is now one of the most significant barriers to attracting and securing talent, often outweighing salary considerations. When roles require a full-time on-site presence, particularly in specific or less accessible locations, it naturally reduces the available talent pool.



“However, identifying suitable candidates who can be on-site is only part of the equation. Cultural alignment is clearly becoming increasingly important, particularly in environments where teams work closely together to deliver complex projects. Employers are looking for individuals who not only have the right technical skills, but who can also integrate quickly and contribute positively to team performance.



“In energy and industrial environments, many positions simply cannot be adapted to hybrid models. When this is combined with reduced willingness to relocate, the gap between supply and demand becomes more pronounced. As a result, employers need to think beyond pay alone and focus on presenting a strong, well-rounded proposition, from project appeal through to culture and working environment.”



ENDS



About Newman Stewart

Newman Stewart is a global executive search firm specialising in senior, confidential and technically complex roles. Boutique in size but uncompromising in capability, the firm combines rigorous research, transparent processes and deep sector understanding to help clients solve their most critical leadership challenges.



www.newmanstewart.co.uk



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