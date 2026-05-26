Visitors can look forward to an occasion filled with energy, elegance, and unforgettable moments

Rudell The Jewellers prepares to host an exclusive racing-themed event at its prestigious Birmingham showroom on New Street. Taking place on Saturday 13th June, from 10:00am to 4:00pm, the immersive one-day experience will invite guests of all ages to step into the exhilarating world of motorsport while surrounded by the refinement of Rudells.



Designed to celebrate the spirit of precision engineering and performance that unites fine watchmaking with elite motorsport, the event promises an unforgettable day for families, racing enthusiasts, and luxury lovers alike.



Visitors will have the opportunity to test their skills on two professional racing simulators installed inside the showroom, including one simulator dedicated to adults and another specially designed for children.



Throughout the day, guests will be able to compete for a range of exciting prizes, with adults having the chance to win bottles of champagne, while younger visitors can race for Lego sets inspired by the world of motorsport. The event aims to create an engaging and welcoming atmosphere where guests can experience the thrill of racing while exploring some of the world’s most prestigious jewellery and watch collections.



The event aims to showcase Rudells’ continued passion for delivering excellence in quality service and value - principles that have defined the jeweller since 1938 and are equally reflected in the world of professional motorsport.



The event also continues Rudells’ growing connection with the racing world following the company’s recent sponsorship of rising British karting talent Raef Virdee. The young Birmingham-born racer has already attracted national attention for his remarkable ability behind the wheel at just four years old.



Already exceeding during karting sessions at MPH Karting Academy in Solihull, Raef has impressed coaches and established figures within motorsport with his natural talent and fearless determination.



For Rudells, supporting Raef reflects the jeweller’s long-standing commitment to celebrating emerging talent, ambition, and dedication to excellence.



Speaking previously about the partnership, Jon Weston, Managing Director of Rudell The Jewellers, described Raef as a young talent who embodies passion and ambition, adding that the partnership allows Rudells to support excellence at the earliest stages while looking confidently toward the future.



The upcoming simulator event at the Birmingham showroom further reinforces that connection between luxury craftsmanship and high-performance engineering. Guests attending will enjoy the excitement of virtual racing competition as well as experience the atmosphere of refinement that has defined Rudell The Jewellers since 1938.



As motorsport continues to captivate audiences across generations, the event offers a unique opportunity to bring together family entertainment, luxury retail, and interactive experiences under one roof. Visitors can look forward to an occasion filled with energy, elegance, and unforgettable moments, including seasoned racing fans, aspiring young drivers and those simply enjoying an exciting day in Birmingham city centre.



The exclusive racing event will take place at Rudell The Jewellers’ Birmingham showroom on New Street between 10:00am and 4:00pm. Guests are encouraged to reserve their place early as availability is limited.



Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to experience the thrill of racing alongside the elegance of fine jewellery all in Birmingham city centre. Book your place today.



ENDS

Notes to Editors

For further information, please contact:

Paulina Jaworska – Marketing Content Specialist

Rudell the Jewellers

Email: marketing@rudells.com

City Centre, 97 Darlington St, Wolverhampton WV1 4HB

www.rudells.com