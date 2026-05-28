By integrating specialized autonomous agents across Commerce, CX, and Ads, VTEX empowers global brands to automate complex workflows, driving unprecedented operational efficiency, scalable growth, and measurable business impact.



[London, 28 May 2026] — VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the AI-native commerce suite for CIOs and CEOs, focused on operational efficiency, is reinforcing its AI-native architecture across local markets, positioning autonomous agents as the new operating layer of global commerce. First unveiled at VTEX Day as part of VTEX Vision 2026, the architecture embeds AI across VTEX’s Commerce, Customer Experience and Ads platforms, helping global brands and retailers automate complex workflows, enhance customer interactions and unlock new growth opportunities across markets.



The new architecture marks a shift from AI as an isolated feature to AI as an operating layer for enterprise commerce. By bringing autonomous agents into the core of its multi-tenant, cloud-native platform, VTEX is enabling business teams to manage commerce operations more conversationally, efficiently and consistently across B2B, B2C, customer service and retail media.



“AI is no longer a feature; it is the operating layer of modern commerce. For CIOs and CEOs running commerce at enterprise scale, the question is no longer whether to invest in AI, it is whether their commerce backbone can absorb AI safely, profitably and consistently across markets. Our role is to be the connected backbone that lets global brands and retailers move from running commerce to growing through commerce,” said Santiago Naranjo, Chief Revenue Officer at VTEX.



The VTEX Commerce Platform now operates conversationally through specialised agents, with new capabilities including VTEX AI Workspace, an agentic command centre for business teams; AI Personal Shopper for storefronts; AI Quotation for B2B commerce; and integration with Google’s Universal Commerce Protocol in the U.S., enabling discovery and checkout directly within Gemini and Google AI Mode.



The VTEX CX Platform extends autonomous agents across the customer journey, with agentic experiences on web, WhatsApp and messaging channels, autonomous post-sales handling more than 91% of order, return and exchange interactions, and end-to-end commerce inside WhatsApp.

The VTEX Ads Platform helps retailers turn their digital estates into revenue-generating media assets, with AI Campaign Management optimising multichannel campaigns for return on ad spend and AI Insights for Brands delivering attribution and share-of-market visibility.



Global enterprise customers are already using the new architecture. Decathlon, Whirlpool, Amo Beleza and Grupo CVLB are among the early adopters of VTEX AI Workspace, using natural-language commands to compress operational workflows from weeks into hours. Whirlpool also migrated its sophisticated Brazilian B2B channel to VTEX in the quarter, while HOMYCASA in Portugal joined as a new customer, initiating operations on the platform, reinforcing VTEX’s growing footprint across Europe.



The architecture builds on VTEX’s global enterprise footprint, supporting approximately 2,200 customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, OBI, KitchenAid, Whirlpool and Electrolux, across 44 countries.

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About VTEX



VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the AI-native commerce suite for CIOs and CEOs, focused on operational efficiency. Evolving from software into a connected platform, VTEX unifies a multi-product ecosystem—comprising a Commerce platform (VTEX Commerce Platform), a Retail Media platform (VTEX Ads Platform), and a Conversational AI platform (VTEX CX Platform)—to deliver solutions such as Omnichannel B2C, B2B, customer service with AI agents, WhatsApp Store, distributed OMS, marketplace enablement, and ads solutions.

This architecture enables brands and retailers to eliminate friction, orchestrate operations, and accelerate profitable growth.

Trusted by approximately 2,200 customers—including Carrefour, Colgate, OBI, Stanley Black & Decker, KitchenAid, Whirlpool, and Electrolux—across 44 countries, VTEX brings the best of Brazilian engineering to the world. For more information, visit www.vtex.com