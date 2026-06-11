LONDON — 10 June 2026 — ADIN.AI, AI infrastructure purpose-built for enterprise marketing, has been ranked #13 in the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, the definitive ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology companies across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



ADIN.AI placed in the top 3% of the 500, ahead of Synthesia, PolyAI and Allica Bank, and ahead of 487 of the 500 companies on the list. Its 4,348.44% revenue growth rate, reported in euros and independently verified by Deloitte, is 3.8 times the 1,132% average across the ranking. ADIN.AI was the only AI marketing infrastructure company in the EMEA top 15.



"Placing #13 across 500 of EMEA's fastest-growing companies is independent validation of where enterprise marketing is heading," said Serhat Gürcü, Co-Founder and CEO of ADIN.AI. "Marketing teams do not need another isolated tool. They need infrastructure. AI infrastructure with the marketing intelligence to plan, optimize, measure and learn across the full media cycle. We're just getting started."



The recognition comes as enterprise marketing crosses a complexity threshold that human teams alone can no longer manage. ADIN.AI sits as the intelligence layer between foundation models and the enterprise marketing function, giving global brands the operational context, governance and accountability needed to run media on AI. The platform manages over USD 100 million in media spend across 17 countries and is trained on more than 300,000 enterprise campaigns.



Established in the United States (Delaware), built in London, with operations in Istanbul and Dubai, ADIN.AI is already deployed with global brands including L'Oréal Groupe (22+ brands including Lancôme, YSL Beauty, Prada Beauty, Maybelline, La Roche-Posay, Kiehl's, CeraVe and Kérastase), Pluxee (7 markets, Europe, CEE & LATAM), Under Armour (UK & Europe) and Vodafone, alongside İş Bankası, Publicis Groupe, The Magnum Ice Cream Company, Hyperoptic (UK), Ajinomoto and Reef Group.



The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranks companies on percentage revenue growth over the qualifying period. The full 2025 list is available on Deloitte's website.



About ADIN.AI



ADIN.AI is AI infrastructure purpose-built for enterprise marketing. As AI agents become the operating system of the enterprise, they need an intelligence layer to run marketing effectively. ADIN.AI provides that layer through proprietary machine learning and persistent memory trained on more than 300,000 enterprise campaigns. A marketing intelligence platform for enterprise advertisers, ADIN.AI is AWS Well-Architected, and its secure infrastructure lets marketing teams plan, manage and measure their entire end-to-end, multichannel advertising and media operations from a single, unified platform. CMOs can put their data and media spend to work without exposing either to public models. Established in the United States (Delaware) and built in London, with operations in Istanbul and Dubai, ADIN.AI is already deployed with global brands including L'Oréal Groupe (22+ brands), Pluxee (7 markets, Europe, CEE & LATAM), Under Armour (UK & Europe), Vodafone and Hyperoptic (UK).



Media contact:

Seden Gürcü, Co-Founder, CMO & Strategic Affairs, ADIN.AI

press@adin.ai|seden@adin.ai|+44 7826050267

www.adin.ai