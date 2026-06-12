The Puppet Company’s colourful and enchanting window display highlights the joy of puppets for six magical summer weeks





Get ready for a magical, summery funfair scene, where smiley, colourful puppets play on an enchanting moving Ferris wheel and a hot air balloon.



You’ll see colourful sock puppets, hand puppets, monkeys, monsters and more – plus famous friends from the world of children’s entertainment – dancing, playing or picnicking. There will even be three puppet lions playing football!



And they’re all coming to Hamleys, the best toy shop in the world!



A fabulous new window display, starring some of the most wonderful puppets you’ve ever seen, starts at Hamleys on 11 June and continues right up until 21 July.



Hamleys has got together with the renowned family team behind The Puppet Company to produce a thrilling display to celebrate the company’s 25 years of bringing joy and fun to children and adults all over the globe with its wonderful puppets.



There’s even a replica of the iconic and much-loved Hamleys Puppet Theatre, which runs puppet shows every day using The Puppet Company’s puppets and attracts an enthusiastic audience of children and adults from around the world.



And that’s not all! To mark the occasion, a very special guest unveiled the window alongside The Puppet Company’s family team: Elmer, the much-loved patchwork elephant.



The Puppet Company’s very own display is appearing in Window One of the shop’s four main window sections. The display will be visible to the millions of visitors who pass through Regent Street each year and forms part of Hamleys’ programme of in-store experiences.



All the puppets showcased in the Window One display can also be found in the large area of the ground floor devoted to The Puppet Company.



The Puppet Company’s motto is “Have a puppet – have fun!” – and for six wonderful summer weeks you can do just that.



Keane Herman, Head of UK Retail Trading at Hamleys, says: “This display is perfect for the carefree summer months. We’re delighted to be working with our friends at The Puppet Company on this marvellous project – especially as they celebrate 25 years of bringing puppets – and fun – to children and adults across the globe.”



Sue Lockey, Owner & Co-Founder, The Puppet Company, says: “Like many other families, we have fond memories of the whole family visiting Hamleys over the years – but seeing our puppets in a window display is a dream come true. It’s something that my husband and our late co-founder Peter Lockey would have absolutely loved: bringing the magic of our puppets to life!”



Alice Milner-Watt, Head of Brand, Andersen Press, which publishes Elmer’s adventures, says: “We’re thrilled that Elmer will feature in the wonderful Hamleys window display. It’s a fantastic celebration of imagination, storytelling and the joy of bringing stories to life with puppets and play.”



About Hamleys

Hamley's rich history begins with William Hamley, a Cornishman originally from Bodmin, England. Mr Hamley dreamed of opening the best toy shop in the world, which he achieved when he opened his first shop in Holborn, London, in 1760. Over 265 years later, Hamleys, the best toy shop in the world, is synonymous with magical experiences and joy for children. Hamleys' unique retail experience includes play opportunities for children, eye-catching shop design, customer service expertise and incredible toy demonstrations. As of 2026, there are 175 Hamleys stores across 13 countries including Italy, India, UAE, China, Philippines and Mexico. In July 2019, Reliance Brands Limited [RBL] marked its first international foray by acquiring the global operations of Hamleys. RBL has been operating Hamleys franchise shops in India since 2010.

Follow Hamleys on social media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hamleysofficial/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamleys-of-london/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Hamleyslondon



About The Puppet Company

The Puppet Company is a family-run enterprise started by two parents who were formerly teachers to help children learn through play. From its beginnings at a kitchen table a quarter of a century ago, the company’s puppets and their plush Wilberry soft toys are now sold around the world.

The Puppet Company is renowned for its dedication to quality and affordability, and a deep commitment to its mission: to promote playful learning, foster storytelling, and spread smiles far and wide. Today, its products include finger puppets, hand puppets, comforters, walking puppets, backpacks, books with puppets and, of course, cuddly plush from Wilberry Toys, a sister brand specialising in beautifully crafted, plush soft toys. All products are made from the highest-quality materials, tested to the highest-possible safety standards and developed with sustainability in mind.

Licensing and collaborations are seen as important opportunities for a company that is not only strongly established in its field but trusted and admired, with their Paddington and Elmer puppets being particularly popular in Hamleys.

https://www.trade.thepuppetcompany.com



About Elmer

Elmer remains one of the most iconic and widely read children’s book series of all time, selling over 12 million copies worldwide since it was first published by Andersen Press in 1989. Written and illustrated by celebrated children’s author and artist David McKee, the Elmer books have been translated into more than 60 languages and now new books, toys and clothing add to the world of Elmer the Patchwork Elephant.

A beloved classic and firm family favourite, David McKee’s iconic and brightly coloured patchwork elephant is the ambassador for friendship and celebrating everyone’s own true colours.

Elmer is published by Andersen Press and licensed by Metrostar.





For further information please contact:



Sian Dorrington / Sam Murray

sian@kgmpr.com / sam@kgmpr.com



t + 44 ( 0 ) 7973 685108

www.kgmpr.com